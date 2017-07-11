Cards Against Humanity Lampoons Sexist Marketing With Pink 'For Her' Deck

Cards Against Humanity is trolling the web for a good cause.

Creators of the “party game for horrible people” are now selling an identical version of the classic game branded “for her” ― with pink packaging and a $5 upcharge.

The “For Her” deck is a challenge to the so-called “pink tax,” in which companies add gendered labeling and charge high prices for products marketed towards women, as well as setting high prices for necessities such as feminine hygiene products. New York City’s Department of Consumer Affairs did a study in 2015 that found these brightly colored products geared to women were 7 percent more expensive than the same type of product for men.

Cards Against Humanity’s community director Jenn Bane told HuffPost that the company was inspired to lampoon these gimmicks with the new deck.

“We made Cards Against Humanity for Her because it’s a stupid idea that really makes us laugh,” Bane told HuffPost “We slapped butterflies onto the logo and made it hot pink.”

The company released a witty press release to launch the product and the website with testimonies that claimed the product “makes me feel like my type of beautiful.”

More branding on cardsagainsthumanityforher.com lets women know all the extra benefits to the pink packaging.

Cards Against Humanity For Her

The card set “pairs nicely with a glass of chilled white wine and “listens to your problems without offering any suggestions.” And while the website says that the $5 increase is “because we’re worth it,” there is more to the charge than that.

“We’re donating all the profits to Emily’s List to help get more women elected into office in the U.S.,” Bane told HuffPost.

Emily’s List has seen a surge recently in women who are interested in running for public office, The Washington Post reported in April. Over 11,000 women across the country who are considering running for contested seats in the House of Representatives have contacted the group this year.

“We decided that hey, it’s 2017, it’s time for women to have a spot at the table, and nevertheless, she persisted,” Bane said in the sarcastic press release.