This Woman's Job Is To Help Protect Human Rights In New York City

On this week’s episode of HuffPost’s “The Spectrum,” the live bi-weekly show that examines diversity in the queer community, host Maria Tridas chatted with New York City Human Rights Commissioner Carmelyn P. Malalis.

During their chat, Tridas and Malalis discussed the commissioner’s job overseeing the agency that enforces New York’s anti-discrimination and anti-harassment protections, programs and guides the city has disseminated to help educate citizens about gender identity and more.

Watch the full interview above and then head here for more information about protecting human rights in New York.

