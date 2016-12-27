Carrie Fisher's Best Quotes About Appearing In 'Star Wars'

It is hard to tell what was more entertaining: Carrie Fisher’s portrayal of Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” films, or her hilarious quotes about being involved in the iconic film series.

Fisher, who died on Tuesday, had no problem speaking her mind about what it was like working on “Star Wars.” Here are some of her most insightful and hilarious quotes.

Fisher knew the public would always remember her for her acting in “Star Wars.”

Behind the scenes, she was a highly-regarded script doctor who made uncredited contributions to films like “Hook,” “Sister Act,” “Lethal Weapon 3” and “The Wedding Singer,” according to TheMarySue.com.

Last April, Fisher told fans at the Tribeca Film Festival that she was inspired to become a screenwriter because of one line in “A New Hope,” that she absolutely hated, according to UpRoxx.com.

The line: “I have placed information vital to the survival of the Rebellion into the memory systems of this R2 unit.”