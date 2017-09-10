Catalogue for Philanthropy: How the Outside World Impacts School Performance

The Catalogue for Philanthropy: Greater Washington , the only local guide to giving and volunteering in the greater Washington region, is a resource for residents who want to support local students as a new school year begins. The Catalogue’s website features a central hub for people to learn about and donate to over 75 local, community-based nonprofits that support underserved students, as well as learn about education-related volunteer opportunities (www.cfp-dc.org/backtoschool).

The Catalogue recently brought together experts to discuss how learning happens everywhere, not just in the classroom. The speakers were Maggie Riden of DC Alliance of Youth Advocates; Nathaniel Cole of Urban Alliance; and Mark Hecker of Reach Inc.

They shared how even if children are in school full time, 4/5th of their waking time is spent outside of school. By age 4, toddlers in low income households hear 30 million fewer words than those in high income families, the result of which puts them behind in reading

At risk youth can reap the largest benefits from out-of-school activities but are the least likely to participate. Nonprofits need to think about how to get them in door and engaged.

Decades of research confirm youth who participate in after school programs can improve academic achievement, social and developmental outcomes, and have a positive impact on a range of preventative outcomes (including drug/alcohol use, juvenile crime, delinquency and violent behavior). The activities also contribute to healthy lifestyles and increased knowledge of nutrition and exercise.

Benefits of Mentoring

Mentoring has a positive effect on absenteeism and behavioral problems. Students who meet regularly with a mentor are 55% less likely to skip a day of school and 37% less likely to skip a class.

Youth who meet regularly with mentors are: 46% less likely to start using illegal drugs and 27% less likely to start drinking.

Young adults who have a mentor, but face an opportunity gap, are 81% more likely to participate regularly in sports and extracurricular activities.

The Role of the Catalogue for Philanthropy

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the Catalogue is a trusted source for connecting residents to the very best local nonprofits. Last year, nonprofits in the Catalogue’s network:

● Helped nearly 3,000 students connect with mentors for a total of some 150,000 volunteer hours;

● Donated 67,100 books to students; and

● Served nearly 200,000 local students inside and outside the classroom.

Catalogue nonprofits reported that the students they serve had an 83 percent high school graduation rate, 85 percent college acceptance rate, and 80 percent college retention rate—significantly higher than the region-wide average.