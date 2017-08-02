Within the past couple of years, cauliflower has gained some culinary appeal. People love it for its healthy qualities and its ability to be extremely versatile in the kitchen ― this cruciferous vegetable can easily be made into a healthy pizza crust alternative, or even a carb-free rice option.

But cauliflower is not just about being healthy, it can also just be straight-up delicious. And those are the kind of cauliflower recipes we have for you right here. We have the recipes that’ll make you think of cauliflower when you want something comforting, something umami-filled and yes, even something a little healthy.