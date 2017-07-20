Trophy Hunter Kills Cecil The Lion's Son Outside National Park

Two years after an American trophy hunter infamously killed Cecil the Lion in Zimbabwe, another huntsman shot one of Cecil’s sons dead.

Xanda, a 6-year-old lion, was fatally shot by a big game hunter outside Hwange National Park, The Telegraph reports. Oxford University researchers who monitor the lion population in the park identified Xanda due to a tracking collar that they had fitted him with.

A spokeswoman from big cat conservation group Panthera confirmed to HuffPost that reports of Xanda’s death appeared to be accurate.

Officials at the park also confirmed the death to The Washington Post.

The hunter was acting legally when he killed Xanda, Oxford zoologist Andrew Loveridge told the Telegraph. Richard Cooke, the Zimbabwean professional hunter who accompanied the man who shot Xanda, returned the collar to researchers, said Loveridge, who is part of the monitoring team. Cooke’s client, the shooter, has not been identified.

“[Cooke] is ethical and he returned the collar and communicated what had happened,” Loveridge said. “His hunt was legal and Xanda was over 6 years old so it is all within the stipulated regulations.”

Hunting is prohibited inside Hwange National Park, which is a protected area, but animals like Xanda and Cecil are at risk if they wander outside the boundaries.

Lions of Hwange National Park, a Facebook group that reports on the lions at the park, posted about the death on Thursday, noting that Xanda was killed “a few days ago.”

The killing of Xanda’s father Cecil, a 13-year-old lion who was well known at Hwange National Park and part of the Oxford study, sparked public outrage around the world and brought increased scrutiny on trophy hunting.

Walter Palmer, the American dentist who killed Cecil, was initially accused of participating in an illegal hunt. A Zimbabwean court ultimately threw out charges against Palmer, as well as charges against the professional hunter who led Palmer’s hunt.

Trophy hunting, which typically involves tourists paying money for permits to hunt big game like lions, is a lucrative industry in Zimbabwe. Hunting lions — with some stipulations — is legal in the country if a person has the proper paperwork. Palmer reportedly paid $54,000 for his hunting trip that led to killing Cecil.