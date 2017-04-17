Once Again, All Your Favorite Stars Flocked To The Desert For Coachella

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicked off this weekend and, as has become tradition, celebrities flocked to the desert for the music, and perhaps more importantly, the photo ops.
Naturally, reigning Coachella queen Vanessa Hudgens was there in all her boho festival fashion glory, and Paris Hilton showed up to “#slay.” Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were there too, and they gave us what might be their cutest couple photo yet. And of course, Kendall and Kylie Jenner showed up to host a party for Bumble.
Keep scrolling to see more of your favorite stars at Coachella:
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
Most Coachella Outfits Ever
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW ENTERTAINMENT
THE spot for your favorite fan theories and the best Netflix recs. Learn more
Newsletter
CONVERSATIONS