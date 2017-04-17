ENTERTAINMENT
Once Again, All Your Favorite Stars Flocked To The Desert For Coachella

Vanessa Hudgens continued her reign as festival queen and Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were being cute.

By Julia Brucculieri

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicked off this weekend and, as has become tradition, celebrities flocked to the desert for the music, and perhaps more importantly, the photo ops. 

Naturally, reigning Coachella queen Vanessa Hudgens was there in all her boho festival fashion glory, and Paris Hilton showed up to “#slay.” Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were there too, and they gave us what might be their cutest couple photo yet. And of course, Kendall and Kylie Jenner showed up to host a party for Bumble. 

Keep scrolling to see more of your favorite stars at Coachella:

