Celebrities, Filmmakers & Activists Talk Movies, Resistance & More (AUDIO)

This week I talked with celebrities, filmmakers and activists at the 19th annual Provincetown International Film Festival (PIFF) press luncheon that took place at Lands End Inn Provincetown, Massachusetts. First I spoke with the fabulous Chloë Sevigny who was being honored with PIFF’s 2017 Excellence in Acting Award. Chloë talked about receiving the award and directing her award-winning short film “Kitty” based on the Paul Bowles short story about a young girl who finds herself transforming into a kitten as she grows up and slips away from her family which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and was included in PIFF’s 2017 lineup. I also had a chance to talk about some of her upcoming films as well as her spin on our LGBTQ issues. Then I chatted with Jay Critchley a visual, conceptual and performance artist whose work and environmental activism have traversed the globe. Jay was also honored at PIFF for his commitment to PIFF and to Provincetown. We talked about movies he attended at the festival and his newest creative activism directed at resisting the Trump administration. Next I talked with Michael Musto columnist for out.com who was at the festival to conduct the Q&A for the documentary “Susanne Bartsch: On Top” in which he appears. We talked about the documentary and then turned the conversation to politics and LGBTQ civil rights. Then I talked to producer and actor Sarah Wharton whose film “The Ring Thing” had its World Premiere at the festival. The film is about her character Sarah who accidentally proposes to her girlfriend in Provincetown and finds herself at odds with her partner’s expectations of their future. The film addresses marriage in a new and refreshing light. Sarah talked about what she would like to accomplish with her work and her spin on our LGBTQ issues in a Trump administration.