As the world reacts to the horrific shooting at an outdoor country music festival that left at least 50 dead and hundreds wounded in Las Vegas, Nevada, celebrities are calling for stricter gun control laws in the U.S.
Singer Jason Aldean was performing during the final act of the Route 91 Harvest festival when he was interrupted by rapid gunfire at about 10 p.m. Police later said that a 64-year-old man named Stephen Craig Paddock had opened fire at the estimated 22,000 concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel.
Sheriff Joseph Lombardo revealed during a Monday press conference that Paddock had brought “an excess of 10 rifles” into the hotel, where he had been staying since Sept. 28. Authorities did not specify which weapons the gunman used, and it is unclear whether he legally owned or purchased them.
The tragedy is once again sparking discussion on social media regarding the need for stricter gun control laws in the U.S. Stars including Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Banks were among those speaking out.
The tragedy at the Route 91 Harvest festival follows other devastating attacks during recent live music events, notably the Manchester-area bombing at an Ariana Grande concert earlier this year and the 2015 Paris shooting during an Eagles of Death Metal show.
Other big stars, including Taylor Swift, Celine Dion and Britney Spears reached on Twitter to offer condolences and love to those affected by the tragedy.
