Celebrities Mourn George Michael After News Of His Death

Neil H Kitson via Getty Images

Iconic pop singer George Michael died on Sunday at the age of 53.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” his publicist told the BBC in a statement.

News of his death was met with an outpouring of emotion as celebrities and those who knew him took to Twitter to express their grief.

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016

Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6 — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016

Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 25, 2016

Grew up listening to the beautiful and talented @GeorgeMichael - my mama's favourite! was a pleasure to meet him ✨ so sad to hear the news 💔 — Pixie Lott (@PixieLott) December 25, 2016

Unbelievable.

RIP George Michael. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 25, 2016

So sad to hear @GeorgeMichael passed away today. Loved his music and his heart. #LastChristmas #RIP — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) December 25, 2016

GEORGE MICHAEL WHAT!?!?!!?!?!!? — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) December 25, 2016

Omg #GeorgeMichael noooo! No No No No No! We have lost too many beautiful souls this year. #rip you will be greatly missed. — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) December 25, 2016

Rest In Peace our dear @GeorgeMichael — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) December 25, 2016

George Michael - Rest in Peace brilliant Legend. I despair of 2016. Thank you for all the ecstatic joy. Xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/dgrEcymxKS — Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) December 25, 2016

i bought (& worshipped) Listen Without Prejudice on my 15th birthday. this song readied me for Stevie Wonder... https://t.co/a3gnL9DnfT... — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) December 25, 2016

other than a global pop phenom, George Michael was one of the true British soul greats. alot of us owe him an unpayable debt. bye George xx — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) December 25, 2016

Had the pleasure of knowing George Michael in the 80s. Voice of an angel. Now he can sing for them. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 26, 2016

RIP George Michael. I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us #georgemichael — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) December 25, 2016

I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time. — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2016

Very sad to hear that George Michael passed. He was a very talented musician and singer. Love & mercy to his family, friends and fans. — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) December 25, 2016

Stunned. George Michael. A talented and gentle soul. May you rest in Gods love and Peace 🙏🏿 #RIPGeorgeMichael — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) December 26, 2016

Another beautiful voice gone too soon. #ripgeorgemichael — josh groban (@joshgroban) December 26, 2016

When "Freedom" comes on you stop what you are doing and turn that shit up. Every. Single. Time. Rest In Peace George Michael. — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) December 26, 2016

Last Christmas for an amazing singer gone too soon RIPGeorgeMichael pic.twitter.com/SWpyii7ig3 — David Guetta (@davidguetta) December 25, 2016

I literally was watching this over and over again last week getting ready. #RIPGeorgeMichael https://t.co/jdK7s3gwWG — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) December 25, 2016

George Michael. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) December 25, 2016

George Michael was a kind and gentle soul. #Wham — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 26, 2016