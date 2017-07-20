ENTERTAINMENT
Celebrities React To News Of Chester Bennington's Tragic Death

The Linkin Park frontman reportedly died in an apparent suicide.

The music industry was rocked on Thursday as news of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington’s untimely death hit headlines. 

The singer and songwriter reportedly took his own life at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in LA County. According to TMZ, his body was discovered Thursday morning. He was 41. 

Bennington leaves behind six children, daughters Lila and Lily, and sons Draven, Tyler, Isaiah and Jaime.

Fellow musicians and friends of Bennington’s took to Twitter to share their condolences. 

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HELLO to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.

