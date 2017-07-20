Celebrities React To News Of Chester Bennington's Tragic Death

The music industry was rocked on Thursday as news of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington’s untimely death hit headlines.

The singer and songwriter reportedly took his own life at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in LA County. According to TMZ, his body was discovered Thursday morning. He was 41.

Bennington leaves behind six children, daughters Lila and Lily, and sons Draven, Tyler, Isaiah and Jaime.

Fellow musicians and friends of Bennington’s took to Twitter to share their condolences.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017

Seeming to be happy is never enough. RIP @ChesterBe pic.twitter.com/hZ9dSB8Sou — Elvis Duran (@elvisduran) July 20, 2017

I am extremely saddened by the news of Chester Bennington may he Rest In Peace. — RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) July 20, 2017

We're heartbroken to hear about the passing of @LinkinPark's Chester Bennington. Heartfelt condolences to his family. #RIP — TIDAL (@TIDALHiFi) July 20, 2017

I am in tears.Chester just told me how happy he was…..He was such a sweet and talented man……Ifeel so sad for his family,band mates and fans — Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) July 20, 2017

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

song of the day: NUMB - LINKIN PARK pic.twitter.com/7itrfa0Sz6 — Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) July 20, 2017

Saddened to learn about the passing of the talented Chester Bennington from Linkin Park. My heart breaks for his family and children. — Ashley Greene (@AshleyMGreene) July 20, 2017

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Ooooh noooo...😢😢😢😢#CHESTER



Damn This really hurts a lot man #LP4EVER — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

Such sadness, my heart goes out to the whole linkin park family. RIP Chester. Gone way too soon. pic.twitter.com/lQrssTqU5J — Chris Kirkpatrick (@IamCKirkpatrick) July 20, 2017

:(



linkin park carried me through so much growing up. and chester's voice always provided strength. ❤️https://t.co/cAxGlDeCTY — rupi kaur (@rupikaur_) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester Bennington. This feels like a kick in the chest. My December has pulled me through many times. Depression is a real monster. — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) July 20, 2017

The news about Chester Bennington is devastating. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and @linkinpark. Such a tragic loss — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) July 20, 2017

I can't believe this man.... https://t.co/UmBIRUF6up — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) July 20, 2017

#rip #chester my heart and soul goes out to everyone affected by this loss😔 — bella thorne (@bellathorne) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester 💔 Linkin Park was such a huge part of my growing up. Sending all my love to his loved ones. — Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) July 20, 2017

Mental health is no joke. We have to destigmatize the conversation around it. — yung menace (@petewentz) July 20, 2017

This is heartbreaking. RIP Chester. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends. https://t.co/z4R5gdFt8D — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 20, 2017

artists are ppl compelled to bring beauty into a world that can be so dark. makes sense then that artists are always conscious of darkness.. — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) July 20, 2017

... & maybe at times made more vulnerable by it? i don't know. life can be relentless. heart hurts for Chester's family/band/friends/fans. — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) July 20, 2017

So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 20, 2017