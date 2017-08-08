STYLE
08/08/2017 11:55 am ET

Iconic Glasses And The Celebs Who Wear Them

The specs appeal is real.

By Jamie Feldman

There are two different types of glasses wearers in this world ― those who see it as a chore, and those who see it as an opportunity. Those who consider glasses to be more of an accessory than a necessity know that there is no power quite like a pair of fun glasses. 

Celebrities such as Billie Jean King and Sally Jessy Raphael have become known for their specs, wearing plenty of different pairs (Raphael even earned two spots on this list). 

But whether wire-framed, patterned, square, round, large or small, one thing is for sure: Your glasses make a statement, and these celebs have only the most fun things to say. 

Check out our favorite celebs in glasses below. 

  • Marilyn Monroe
    Bettmann via Getty Images
    1954
  • John Lennon
    John Downing via Getty Images
    1967
  • Sally Jessy Raphael
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    1989
  • Tupac Shakur
    Jim Smeal via Getty Images
    1996
  • Bono
    AFP via Getty Images
    2011
  • Elton John
    TORSTEN BLACKWOOD via Getty Images
    2011
  • Sally Jessy Raphael
    Jeffrey Ufberg via Getty Images
    2012
  • Iris Apfel
    Desiree Navarro via Getty Images
    2012
  • Tina Fey
    Bravo via Getty Images
    2013
  • Whoopi Goldberg
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
    2013
  • Rachel Maddow
    Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
    2013
  • Johnny Depp
    Kevin Winter via Getty Images
    2014
  • Will. I. Am.
    Keith Hewitt via Getty Images
    2015
  • Alan Cumming
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    2015
  • Sarah Palin
    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    2016
  • Woody Allen
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
    2016
  • Richard Gere
    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    2017
  • Meryl Streep
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    2017
  • David Letterman AND Senator Al Franken
    Andrew Toth via Getty Images
    2017
  • Billie Jean King
    Theo Wargo via Getty Images
    2017

Honorable mentions also go to Katy Perry and Lady Gaga, who might not necessarily be known for their glasses, but they sure make them look cool. 

 

Noam Galai via Getty Images
2017
Niki Nikolova via Getty Images
2011

Related...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Lady Gaga Katy Perry Eyewear Eye Conditions Sally Jessy Raphael
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
Life hacks and juicy stories to get you through the week.
Iconic Glasses And The Celebs Who Wear Them

CONVERSATIONS