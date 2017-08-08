Iconic Glasses And The Celebs Who Wear Them

There are two different types of glasses wearers in this world ― those who see it as a chore, and those who see it as an opportunity. Those who consider glasses to be more of an accessory than a necessity know that there is no power quite like a pair of fun glasses.
Celebrities such as Billie Jean King and Sally Jessy Raphael have become known for their specs, wearing plenty of different pairs (Raphael even earned two spots on this list).
But whether wire-framed, patterned, square, round, large or small, one thing is for sure: Your glasses make a statement, and these celebs have only the most fun things to say.
Check out our favorite celebs in glasses below.
Honorable mentions also go to Katy Perry and Lady Gaga, who might not necessarily be known for their glasses, but they sure make them look cool.
