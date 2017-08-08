Iconic Glasses And The Celebs Who Wear Them

There are two different types of glasses wearers in this world ― those who see it as a chore, and those who see it as an opportunity. Those who consider glasses to be more of an accessory than a necessity know that there is no power quite like a pair of fun glasses.

Celebrities such as Billie Jean King and Sally Jessy Raphael have become known for their specs, wearing plenty of different pairs (Raphael even earned two spots on this list).

But whether wire-framed, patterned, square, round, large or small, one thing is for sure: Your glasses make a statement, and these celebs have only the most fun things to say.

Check out our favorite celebs in glasses below.

Marilyn Monroe Bettmann via Getty Images 1954

John Lennon John Downing via Getty Images 1967

Sally Jessy Raphael Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images 1989

Tupac Shakur Jim Smeal via Getty Images 1996

Bono AFP via Getty Images 2011

Elton John TORSTEN BLACKWOOD via Getty Images 2011

Sally Jessy Raphael Jeffrey Ufberg via Getty Images 2012

Iris Apfel Desiree Navarro via Getty Images 2012

Tina Fey Bravo via Getty Images 2013

Whoopi Goldberg Taylor Hill via Getty Images 2013

Rachel Maddow Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images 2013

Johnny Depp Kevin Winter via Getty Images 2014

Will. I. Am. Keith Hewitt via Getty Images 2015

Alan Cumming Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images 2015

Sarah Palin Bloomberg via Getty Images 2016

Woody Allen Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images 2016

Richard Gere NurPhoto via Getty Images 2017

Meryl Streep Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images 2017

David Letterman AND Senator Al Franken Andrew Toth via Getty Images 2017

Billie Jean King Theo Wargo via Getty Images 2017

Honorable mentions also go to Katy Perry and Lady Gaga, who might not necessarily be known for their glasses, but they sure make them look cool.

Noam Galai via Getty Images 2017