On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump announced over Twitter that the government will not allow transgender individuals to serve in the U.S. military “in any capacity.”
The announcement comes just over one year after the Pentagon lifted a ban against transgender men and women serving in the military. Trump, who argued during his presidential campaign that he was a better choice for LGBT Americans than opponent Hillary Clinton, said the decision was made “after consultation with my Generals and military experts.”
Upon seeing the president’s tweet, outrage from Hollywood came pouring in over Twitter.
George Takei called Trump “the stupidest, most incompetent president ever,” while musician St. Vincent dismissed him as an “odious ogre.” Alyssa Milano also joined the conversation, pointing out Trump’s hypocrisy.
Catch more celebrity reactions below:
