STYLE
07/21/2017 01:26 pm ET

The Wildest High-Fashion Looks Celine Dion Has Worn *Just This Month*

Can you handle it?

By Carly Ledbetter

A new day has come, and Celine Dion is now our high fashion couture queen. 

On Thursday, Vogue released the video above of the singer wearing ― and positively working ― the best couture looks of the season. Now perched rightfully where she belongs atop the fashion world, Dion’s near-daily outfits have taken the internet by storm. 

In the past month alone, she’s worn many insanely gorgeous, high-fashion looks, especially during Couture Week in Paris. Check out her gorgeous get-ups below: 

  • July 1
    Splash News
    Greeting fans outside her hotel Royal Monceau in Paris on July 1.
  • July 2
    Marc Piasecki via Getty Images
    On July 2 in Paris.
  • July 3
    Christian Vierig via Getty Images
    Outside the Giambattista Valli show during Paris Couture Week. 
  • July 3
    Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
    Attending the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show in Paris. 
  • July 4
    Splash News
    Leaving her hotel on July 4. 
  • July 4
    Splash News
    Stepping out in Paris on July 4.
  • July 6
    Mireya Acierto via Getty Images
    Wearing a Dice Kayek top, Celine pants, Tom Ford shoes and a bag from Celine Dion collection on July 6 in Paris.
  • July 7
    Mireya Acierto via Getty Images
    Wearing a YSL jacket, pants and boots and Dior bag on July 7 in Paris.
  • July 9
    Marc Piasecki via Getty Images
    On July 9 in Paris.
  • July 12
    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    Leaving her hotel in Paris on July 12.
  • July 17
    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    Shopping in Paris on July 17.
  • July 18
    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    Leaving her hotel in Paris on July 18.
  • July 19
    Splash News
    Wearing an Erin Fetherston jumpsuit on July 19.
  • July 20
    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    In Paris on July 20.

Honorable mention goes to the insanely bold outfit Dion wore on June 28. We’re speechless: 

NurPhoto via Getty Images
What. An. Outfit. 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Celine Dion Through The Years
Suggest a correction
Carly Ledbetter Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Fashion Street Style Celine Dion
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
Life hacks and juicy stories to get you through the week.
The Wildest High-Fashion Looks Celine Dion Has Worn *Just This Month*

CONVERSATIONS