A new day has come, and Celine Dion is now our high fashion couture queen.
On Thursday, Vogue released the video above of the singer wearing ― and positively working ― the best couture looks of the season. Now perched rightfully where she belongs atop the fashion world, Dion’s near-daily outfits have taken the internet by storm.
In the past month alone, she’s worn many insanely gorgeous, high-fashion looks, especially during Couture Week in Paris. Check out her gorgeous get-ups below:
-
Greeting fans outside her hotel Royal Monceau in Paris on July 1.
-
Marc Piasecki via Getty Images
On July 2 in Paris.
-
Christian Vierig via Getty Images
Outside the Giambattista Valli show during Paris Couture Week.
-
Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
Attending the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show in Paris.
-
Leaving her hotel on July 4.
-
Stepping out in Paris on July 4.
-
Mireya Acierto via Getty Images
Wearing a Dice Kayek top, Celine pants, Tom Ford shoes and a bag from Celine Dion collection on July 6 in Paris.
-
Mireya Acierto via Getty Images
Wearing a YSL jacket, pants and boots and Dior bag on July 7 in Paris.
-
Marc Piasecki via Getty Images
On July 9 in Paris.
-
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Leaving her hotel in Paris on July 12.
-
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Shopping in Paris on July 17.
-
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Leaving her hotel in Paris on July 18.
-
Wearing an Erin Fetherston jumpsuit on July 19.
-
NurPhoto via Getty Images
In Paris on July 20.
Honorable mention goes to the insanely bold outfit Dion wore on June 28. We’re speechless:
CONVERSATIONS