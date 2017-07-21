A new day has come, and Celine Dion is now our high fashion couture queen.

On Thursday, Vogue released the video above of the singer wearing ― and positively working ― the best couture looks of the season. Now perched rightfully where she belongs atop the fashion world, Dion’s near-daily outfits have taken the internet by storm.

In the past month alone, she’s worn many insanely gorgeous, high-fashion looks, especially during Couture Week in Paris. Check out her gorgeous get-ups below:

July 1 Splash News Greeting fans outside her hotel Royal Monceau in Paris on July 1.

July 2 Marc Piasecki via Getty Images On July 2 in Paris.

July 3 Christian Vierig via Getty Images Outside the Giambattista Valli show during Paris Couture Week.

July 3 Dominique Charriau via Getty Images Attending the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show in Paris.

July 4 Splash News Leaving her hotel on July 4.

July 4 Splash News Stepping out in Paris on July 4.

July 6 Mireya Acierto via Getty Images Wearing a Dice Kayek top, Celine pants, Tom Ford shoes and a bag from Celine Dion collection on July 6 in Paris.

July 7 Mireya Acierto via Getty Images Wearing a YSL jacket, pants and boots and Dior bag on July 7 in Paris.

July 9 Marc Piasecki via Getty Images On July 9 in Paris.

July 12 NurPhoto via Getty Images Leaving her hotel in Paris on July 12.

July 17 NurPhoto via Getty Images Shopping in Paris on July 17.

July 18 NurPhoto via Getty Images Leaving her hotel in Paris on July 18.

July 19 Splash News Wearing an Erin Fetherston jumpsuit on July 19.

July 20 NurPhoto via Getty Images In Paris on July 20.

Honorable mention goes to the insanely bold outfit Dion wore on June 28. We’re speechless: