08/23/2017 04:10 pm ET

Twitter Is Loving This Chameleon, Who Will 100 Percent Cut You

Don't worry, she won’t actually cut you — but her owner noticed she’d hold anything and got creative.

By Elyse Wanshel

Instead of blending in, this chameleon is standing out.

At least on Twitter.

Emma Ward, a 19-year-old from Michigan, has taken some adorable photos of her pet chameleon, Olive, and the internet can’t handle it.

Emma Ward

“I thought it’d be an interesting idea to hand her toy weapons, since she’ll grab anything that goes in her claws,” Ward told HuffPost.

Emma Ward

Ward took a few Lego swords and Evangelion weapons, snapped a few photos and posted them to Twitter.

Emma Ward

The post quickly went viral, receiving more than 400,000 likes and 170,000 retweets.

But the best part was the response that Olive’s photos received.

Some users posted photos of their pets holding weapons.

And others shared some really cool fan art.

Olive even got memed.

It seems like Ward has a firm grasp on what makes for a cute post.

Elyse Wanshel Trends Reporter, HuffPost

