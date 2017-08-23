Twitter Is Loving This Chameleon, Who Will 100 Percent Cut You

Instead of blending in, this chameleon is standing out.

At least on Twitter.

Emma Ward, a 19-year-old from Michigan, has taken some adorable photos of her pet chameleon, Olive, and the internet can’t handle it.

“I thought it’d be an interesting idea to hand her toy weapons, since she’ll grab anything that goes in her claws,” Ward told HuffPost.

Ward took a few Lego swords and Evangelion weapons, snapped a few photos and posted them to Twitter.

The post quickly went viral, receiving more than 400,000 likes and 170,000 retweets.

But the best part was the response that Olive’s photos received.

Some users posted photos of their pets holding weapons.

My chameleon holding a Danish flag 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZbtGM97Zxe — Amanda | I saw him (@DanishHooligan) August 18, 2017

And others shared some really cool fan art.

Well I got just a tiny bit carried away with this. pic.twitter.com/rXATGbOk9x — Stephanie Haught 🔮 (@smh1589) August 17, 2017

Olive even got memed.

"THEY MAY TAKE OUR FLIES!.. BUT THEY WILL NEVER TAKE, OUR FREEDOM!!" pic.twitter.com/HSIMOtcYf0 — Shawn Mastillo (@Tokon0) August 17, 2017

Really poorly done phone photo shop: Lizard in the north! pic.twitter.com/GqOA5UYsYp — Carsten Weizer📷 (@cars10theweiz) August 17, 2017