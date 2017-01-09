On Sunday night, while we were watching reporters ― and Michael Keaton ― talk about “Hidden Fences” and “The Arrival” at the Golden Globe Awards, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were at home for what seemed like a pretty relaxing, and very naked, night.

The “Magic Mike” actor shared a photo on Instagram of Jenna having a nap in the nude. (Is there any better way to nap?) Channing even added an ~artsy~ flair to the photo, making it black and white.

Channing captioned the pic, “nap time = best time,” and we’d have to agree. Especially if your nap partner is Jenna Dewan.

Nap time = The Best Time 😇🙌🙌 A photo posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

Jenna didn’t stay home all night, though. It appears she was just getting a little power nap in before heading out to a Golden Globes after-party, sans Channing.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Beauty rest does a woman well.

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images Stunning.

As per usual, she looked great.