What To Do If You Want To Be Charitable, But Money Is Tight

When your income isn’t at Rockefeller levels, it can seem hard to be charitable.

But with the results of this past election, the feeling of restlessness and needing to do something to help has surged. So we’re here to tell you that you can help ― without spending money you don’t have.

Support Syrian refugees looking for shelter, medical care, clean water and food. Cost: $10 This comprehensive list of charities that support the people afflicted by the ongoing crisis in war-torn Syria is a great one to bookmark. The minimum donation is $10 and, trust us, every dollar counts. Here’s another collection of things you can do ― many of which don’t involve any money ― to help Syrians.

Help end world hunger. Cost: $0 FreeRice.com donates ten grains of rice for every question you get right on their website. Sure, it’s quirky, but your vocabulary knowledge is helping aid the World Food Programme. Share a cause’s page on your social media channels. Cost: $0 Utilize your personal community for good and post a fundraiser you’d like to raise awareness for on your Facebook wall. Peruse sites like CrowdRise and GiveForward for campaigns that speak to you.