18 Food Truths That Only Someone In Charleston Will Understand

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

As any food lover knows, Charleston, South Carolina is a hotbed of delicious Southern eats.

Whether you’re eating something off the rotating menu at Husk, savoring the tasting menu at McCrady’s or devouring the best biscuit you’ve ever had at Hominy Grill, Chucktown is the go-to city for delicious Southern food. The fact that it’s nestled among some of the most beautiful nature in all of the low country is just an added bonus.

But heading to the “Holy City” isn’t just about getting into McCrady’s or eating at Husk. It’s about the eternal search for the best sweet tea in Charleston, figuring out how to eat shrimp and grits smothered in pimento cheese every day and getting an invitation to a coveted low country boil.

We reached out to locals to get the best recommendations about everything you need to eat and drink on your next trip to Charleston.

1. Brunch at the Angel Oak Cafe is probably best kept secret in Charleston (but don’t tell).

A post shared by TheBrazilianEatsCharleston (@thebrazilianeatsin_charleston) on Aug 12, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

You can’t go wrong ordering the chicken and biscuits, country fried steak and eggs, house-made beignets or the low country Benedict (made with crab cakes!). But the bang-bang shrimp and grits ― smothered in pimento cheese ― are worth going back for again and again.

2. Everyone knows the most iconic Charleston biscuit is at Hominy Grill. Hands down.

A post shared by Hominy Grill (@hominygrill) on Oct 19, 2015 at 6:31am PDT

Three words for you: Charleston. Nasty. Biscuit. It’s got fried chicken, cheddar cheese and sausage gravy. Need we say more?

3. If you’re in the mood for more carbs, head to Callie’s Hot Little Biscuits.

A post shared by Callie's Hot Little Biscuit (@callieshotlittlebiscuit) on Jul 11, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Locals agree this favorite is worth the wait, though you’re advised to download their app to order ahead. Try all their yummy biscuits and be sure to order a side of muffins and a tub of pimento cheese. (Bonus: Oprah loves this place).

4. And nothing washes a biscuit down better than some sweet tea, aka the nectar of the gods.

A post shared by Chick-fil-A Eagles Landing (@chickfilaeagleslanding) on Dec 2, 2015 at 9:34am PST

Do not even attempt to order unsweetened iced tea. Though any restaurant can make great sweet tea, Publix and Chick-Fil-A (that ice!) are clear favorites.

5. Chick-Fil-A, Cook Out, Bojangles and Zaxby’s are the only acceptable fast food options.

A post shared by Cook Out (@cookout) on Jul 21, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Obviously, if you’re a Southerner, you’ll crave Chick-Fil-A the most on Sundays (head to Boxcar Betty’s if it’s closed). Go to Cook Out for the Cook Out tray with a side of slaw, hushpuppies, nuggets and corn dog (yes, these are all real side options!) with the best milkshake you’ve ever had. Order boberry biscuits and botato rounds at Bojangles, and get a zalad at Zaxby’s if you’re feeling “healthy.”

6. Gravy isn’t just reserved for Thanksgiving. Here, it’s for every kind of meal.

PickStock via Getty Images YUM.

Bathe us in sausage gravy for breakfast, lunch or dinner. You’ll find this savory treat at most restaurants (and homes) in Chucktown.

7. People here know pimento cheese goes well with anything.

A post shared by Palmetto Cheese (@pimentocheese) on May 10, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

Pimento cheese is another Chucktown staple for burgers, biscuits and any kind of food in between. Typically made with cheese, mayonnaise and pimentos, you can ― and should ― put this spread on everything.

8. If you feel adventurous, try some gator tail or shark nuggets.

A post shared by Roadside Seafood (@roadsideseafood) on Nov 12, 2015 at 12:49pm PST

There are at least 17 places to get alligator in Charleston, according to Yelp (and probably many more). Head to Roadside Seafood for the best fried gator tail, where we’d also suggest trying the locally-caught black tip shark nuggets. True Southern delicacies!

9. Another super-local (and Southern) favorite is a low country boil.

A post shared by David Williams (@d.b_will) on Aug 18, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

It’s both a dish and a name for a get-together in the South, and it’s positively delicious. Shrimp, sausage, corn, and potatoes are sprinkled with lots of Old Bay seasoning, thrown into a big pot and boiled. In keeping with tradition, it’s served on newspaper.

10. For more good old fashioned Southern food, dig into some shrimp and grits cakes.

A post shared by Courtney Page Pages Okra Grill (@lcourtney1712) on Jul 14, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

Located in a suburb of Charleston Country called Mount Pleasant, Page’s Okra Grill has two can’t miss menu items: chicken fried chicken and shrimp and grits cakes. Make sure to top either off with a Bloody Mary and, of course, try the okra.

11. Okra is such a staple in Charleston, people even put it on hot dogs.

A post shared by Charleston RiverDogs (@chasriverdogs) on Dec 19, 2013 at 8:30am PST

Attend a Charleston RiverDogs baseball game and you’ll find two things people adore: beloved resident Bill Murray and the RiverDog. The RiverDog ― a hotdog fit for the Holy City ― is topped with cole slaw, mustard BBQ sauce, and pickled okra, according to Eater. AMEN.

12. But don’t forget about the boiled peanuts.

A post shared by Wes Romaine (@westerveltc) on Sep 1, 2016 at 1:58pm PDT

Boiled peanuts are everywhere in Charleston ― roadside stands, grocery stores, gas stations, and places like Timbo’s ― but they’re especially perfect at a RiverDogs game.

13. Speaking of sports, get your drink on at a classy Charleston polo match.

A post shared by Hyde Park Events (@hydeparkevents) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

People love to watch polo, but everyone knows that “watching polo” really means throwing on your best Lilly Pulitzer dress with some pearls and drinking Champagne with your friends all day.

14. Or just head to any number of breweries for gorgeous views and local beers.

A post shared by Revelry Brewing (@revelrybrewing) on Jul 1, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

Locals head to Revelry Brewing for its rooftop space on weekdays and weekends. Be sure to also make stops at Palmetto Brewery, Bay St. Biergarten and Closed For Business for the most delicious brews and great atmosphere the area has to offer. And at Low Tide Brewery, you can bring your dog, enjoy a delicious array of rotating food trucks and get your butt kicked with some Suds & Savasan yoga or Burpees & Brews workout classes.

15. If you’re in the mood to drink something a little harder, cocktails here are world famous.

A post shared by The Rarebit (@therarebitcharleston) on Aug 21, 2015 at 3:33pm PDT

Charlestonians agree there’s no better refreshment than the frozen gin and tonic at Leon’s Fine Poultry and Oysters or a margarita at Zia Taqueria. And don’t forget the other drink locals can’t get enough of: the Moscow mule at The Rarebit.

16. For “Charmed” nightlife, head to The Commodore or The Palace Hotel.

A post shared by Shep Rose (@relationshep) on May 27, 2016 at 12:01pm PDT

Follow Shep from “Southern Charm,” who owns a share in these two hot spots. Locals said they love The Commodore for its speakeasy, jazz club vibe and its funk music on the weekends. The Palace Hotel also gets rave reviews for its friendly crowd and delicious hot dog (definitely great drinking food).

17. Don’t leave town without trying the BBQ.

A post shared by DC Nomster (@dcnomster) on Aug 10, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

18. Don’t forget about the tourist hot spots. There’s a reason everyone flocks to these restaurants.