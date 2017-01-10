Charlotte Church Shuts Down Trump Inauguration Offer In Bold Tweet

Welsh singer Charlotte Church just became the latest musician to deny Donald Trump an Inauguration Day performance.
Claiming that his team had recently reached out to ask her to sing during the upcoming ceremony on Jan. 20, Church responded with a cheeky announcement over Twitter.
“A simple Internet search would show I think you’re a tyrant,” she wrote, addressing the president-elect.
After performing a simple internet search as suggested, we found the following comments by Church that would seemingly preclude her from performing at the event marking the start of Trump’s presidency.
In a December 2015 tweet, Church called Trump a “Sith death eater” and an “amoeba,” continuing to say, “I really, really detest him.”
Later, on a 2016 episode of British talk show “The Last Leg,” she further emphasized her feelings on the president-elect.
“I don’t hate anybody, but I hate that man,” the singer said.
Church rose to fame as a teenager with an impressive pop and opera voice; the 30-year-old has since devoted more of her time to political activism.
Her comments come one week after British “X Factor” finalist Rebecca Ferguson said she would only perform on Inauguration Day if she were able to sing “Strange Fruit.” With lyrics describing a lynching in the South in gruesome detail, the tune is perhaps the best-known song against racism in America.
So far, the Radio City Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and singer Jackie Evancho from “America’s Got Talent” are slated to perform along with military musicians and the Marist College marching band.
Reports indicate that there’s been turmoil behind the scenes as Trump’s team struggles to secure willing participants. Against tradition, not a single local Washington, D.C. band has applied to perform. Managers of the Rockettes have stated its members are not required to show up, and one tabernacle choir member has quit in protest.
According to “Let it Go” singer Idina Menzel, it’s all “karma, baby.”
