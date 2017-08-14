How To Help Charlottesville Right Now

After watching the domestic terror that unfolded in Charlottesville, Va. over the weekend, it’s easy to feel angry, scared and helpless. The Unite The Right rally and the ensuing violence created in its wake left at least 19 injured and a 32-year-old woman, Heather Heyer, dead.

As we’ve seen over the past seven months, the best way to channel that anger productively, and to push back on the fear and helplessness, is to take action. As Sen. Kamala Harris wrote on Facebook Sunday: “If we say this is not who we are, it’s on us to show that.”

Below are a few ways you can help those impacted by the attacks ― and groups of people who are most vulnerable to future white supremacist actions ― right now, even if you live hundreds of miles from Charlottesville:

Donate money to directly support Charlottesville victims...

Medical Fund for Charlottesville Victims

Members of the Democratic Socialists of America started a GoFundMe to cover medical expenses, trauma counseling and any other needs those injured in Charlottesville may have. Donate here.

C-ville Victim Relief

A group called Unity Cville also created a GoFundMe to support the victims of the weekend’s attacks. The group plans to transfer the funds to the City of Charlottesville or “another appropriate body” once the campaign ends. Donate here.

GoFundMe for Deandre Harris

And finally, there is a GoFundMe set up specifically to help Deandre Harris, the 20-year-old black activist who was assaulted by white supremacists with poles in Charlottesville. The funds will go toward covering his medical bills. Donate here.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images A wall is covered with chalk writing outside city hall as an informal memorial August 14, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Donate money to support marginalized communities in Charlottesville...

Brody Jewish Center at the University of Virginia

UVA’s Hillel offers community and education ― including Shabbat dinners, interfaith dialogues and volunteer opportunities ― to Jewish students and their allies at the university. Donate here.

Charlottesville Health Center ― Planned Parenthood

This Planned Parenthood clinic serves Charlottesville and the surrounding areas, offering low-income people (especially women) access to affordable health care. Donate here.

Black Lives Matter Charlottesville

The Charlottesville chapter of the Black Lives Matter network is dedicated to “working for the validity of Black life.” Donate here.

Charlottesville Pride Community Network

Charlottesville Pride is an LGBTQ advocacy and outreach organization dedicated to creating “a vibrant, visible, and inclusive LGBTQ community presence in Charlottesville” and the surrounding area. Donate here.

Showing Up For Racial Justice Charlottesville

SURJ is dedicated to ending white supremacy. According to the organization’s GoFundMe page, these specific donations will go toward “supporting communities of color with supplies for this summer, honorariums for trainings and workshops run by people of color, paying artists for their work that is used at trainings and workshops, day-of supplies like water and food, printing and media costs, responding to the needs and requests of people of color in this community, and securing training space and day-of childcare.” Donate here.

The Women’s Initiative

The Women’s Initiative offers mental health services to women in Charlottesville, specifically focused on counseling, social support and education. Donate here.

Legal Aid Justice Center

The Legal Aid Justice Center has 40 offices across the state of Virginia ― including one in Charlottesville. They aim to “battle poverty and injustice by solving critical legal problems for individuals and communities.” Donate here.

Islamic Society of Central Virginia

The ISCV serves the Muslim community in Charlottesville and Abermarle. Donate here.

Donate your time to show solidarity...

Attend a vigil or protest.

Hundreds of vigils have been planned across the country since Saturday. Look up your zipcode on Indivisible’s website to see if there is an event happening this week near you. Showing solidarity in a visible way matters.

Call your representative.