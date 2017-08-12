Celebrities Speak Out Against White Supremacist Violence In Charlottesville

As Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency on Saturday, celebrities used Twitter to condemn the ongoing violence stemming from white supremacists’ rallies in Charlottesville.

Riot police swarmed the area while clashes erupted and members of the so-called “alt right” chanted the Nazi slogan “blood and soil.” The events doubled down on Friday night’s torch-bearing procession on the University of Virginia campus, where counter-protesters confronted hundreds of white supremacists near a rotunda’s Thomas Jefferson statue.

President Donald Trump waited until 1:19 p.m. ET ― hours after the incidents began ― to address the violence. Awaiting Trump’s response, former first daughter Chelsea Clinton tweeted, simply, “Mr. President?”

By the way, fuck these nazi motherfuckers. #Charlottesville — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 12, 2017

Hell of a day for the President to forget how to tweet. pic.twitter.com/ABffmwwH8D — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 12, 2017

This is shocking, but none of this is surprising. We all know we've been headed here for a while. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 12, 2017

Congressman @RepTomGarrett how was your meeting? What did you talk about? How do you feel about emboldening this kind of hatred? Tell us. https://t.co/rTnpNTS4w4 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 12, 2017

Neo Nazis are beating clergymen in Charlottesville this morning and Trump is silent. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) August 12, 2017

😢Crazy day filled with hate. What is wrong with people? — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 12, 2017

You got Nazis marching in #Charlotesville in case Fox News didn't mention. Setting my timer to infinity awaiting ur remarks. Show yourself. https://t.co/1qdI2HW0TW — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) August 12, 2017

The WH must be waiting to find out if it's really Liberals in #Charlottesville before making a comment. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) August 12, 2017

Watching the news in Canada about what is happening in America is very depressing. And embarrassing. — Andrew Rannells (@AndrewRannells) August 12, 2017

"Just make sure Nazis NEVER march with tiki torches. I'm trying to save Germany, not Gilligan's Island." -- Hitler's last words — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 12, 2017

These people are really upset. They should go back to their countries. #WeAreAllImmigrants https://t.co/qqWSk1Zv08 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) August 12, 2017

The last time I saw a riled up crowd carrying torches, some big wardrobe, a candle, a clock and some dishware kicked their asses. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 12, 2017

He's too busy to show leadership now #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/EoYHSD01lw — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 12, 2017

I just donated to @naacp & Charlottesville Pride @cvillepride.

I am outraged at what happened last night. Counter protest march link below: https://t.co/VoCPknrXBz — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) August 12, 2017

Remember even if POTUS does finally speak out against the events in #Charlottesville he doesn't actually give a shit. Actions, not words. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) August 12, 2017

"The truth is: we are living at this time. And we are tolerating it." #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/U4qBQl93qV — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 12, 2017