ENTERTAINMENT
08/12/2017 01:53 pm ET | Updated 16 minutes ago

Celebrities Speak Out Against White Supremacist Violence In Charlottesville

"Hell of a day for the President to forget how to tweet," J.K. Rowling wrote.

By Matthew Jacobs

As Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency on Saturday, celebrities used Twitter to condemn the ongoing violence stemming from white supremacists’ rallies in Charlottesville. 

Riot police swarmed the area while clashes erupted and members of the so-called “alt right” chanted the Nazi slogan “blood and soil.” The events doubled down on Friday night’s torch-bearing procession on the University of Virginia campus, where counter-protesters confronted hundreds of white supremacists near a rotunda’s Thomas Jefferson statue. 

President Donald Trump waited until 1:19 p.m. ET ― hours after the incidents began ― to address the violence. Awaiting Trump’s response, former first daughter Chelsea Clinton tweeted, simply, “Mr. President?”

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Clashes In Charlottesville
Suggest a correction
Matthew Jacobs Entertainment Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. News International News Racism Charlottesville, Virginia
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Celebrities Speak Out Against White Supremacist Violence In Charlottesville

CONVERSATIONS