Celebrities Speak Out Against White Supremacist Violence In Charlottesville

As Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency on Saturday, celebrities used Twitter to condemn the ongoing violence stemming from white supremacists’ rallies in Charlottesville.
Riot police swarmed the area while clashes erupted and members of the so-called “alt right” chanted the Nazi slogan “blood and soil.” The events doubled down on Friday night’s torch-bearing procession on the University of Virginia campus, where counter-protesters confronted hundreds of white supremacists near a rotunda’s Thomas Jefferson statue.
President Donald Trump waited until 1:19 p.m. ET ― hours after the incidents began ― to address the violence. Awaiting Trump’s response, former first daughter Chelsea Clinton tweeted, simply, “Mr. President?”
