Chelsea Clinton Defends Barron Trump After Conservative Site Bashes Him

Chelsea Clinton tweeted a defense of President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, on Monday night after a scathing article criticized his clothing.

After The Daily Caller published an article headlined “It’s High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He’s In the White House,” earlier that day, Clinton implored the media to leave Barron alone.

“Let him have the private childhood he deserves,” she writes.

It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves https://t.co/Wxq51TvgDX — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 21, 2017

“One thing that isn’t normal though is the way he dresses when he joins his parents for a public appearance,” The Daily Caller wrote after Barron was photographed traveling from New Jersey to Washington D.C. with his parents on Sunday.

In case anyone forgot: Barron is 11 years old. Which makes the article’s assertion that “the least he could do is dress the part when he steps out in public” even more bizarre.

He is a preteen. President’s son or not, as the former first daughter said in her tweet, he deserves to be a child.

This isn’t the first time Clinton’s shown outward support of Barron and acknowledged the arduous experience of growing up in the very public White House.

“Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid,” she wrote on Twitter and Facebook just after the inauguration.