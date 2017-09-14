Chelsea Handler Categorizes America's Racists In A Genius Way

Between Tiki torch-yielding white nationalists, neo-Nazis, the Klu Klux Klan and people who still think it’s OK to wear feather headdresses with lingerie, it can be difficult to keep up with all the various types of racism.

But never fear! Chelsea Handler has come up with a fun and easy way to remember who’s who in the world of hate and oppression.

Introducing Hating Cards ― Handler’s racist trading cards.

I didn’t realize how many different types of racists we have in America. New @chelseashow this Friday. pic.twitter.com/E9qT7wpupe — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 14, 2017

In the latest clip of her Netflix show “Chelsea,” Handler reads through her new deck of trading cards that will help you identify the racist near you. Bonus: The trading cards also come with educational trivia to keep you informed.

And here’s a fun one to quiz your friends on: What is a white supremacist’s favorite color?

You can also learn about the latest hate group to rise from the abyss in recent years.

“White nationalists, on the other hand, believe that whiteness is central to America’s identity,” Handler says in the clip above. “They believe God wanted white people to enjoy America so much that he put a whole race of other people here first to keep it warm for them.”

She continued: “It’s kind of like when you try to check in to your hotel room but it’s not ready yet because an indigenous race of people have been living there for thousands of years. So you murder them, take their room, order a turkey dinner from room service and then talk about how thankful you are.”