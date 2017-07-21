Dodgers Organist Plays Emotional 'Numb' Tribute To Chester Bennington

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner, authorities are investigating Bennington’s death as a suicide . No further details are currently available.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HELLO to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.