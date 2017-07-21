Dodgers Organist Plays Emotional 'Numb' Tribute To Chester Bennington

.@DieterRuehle honoring @linkinpark's Chester Bennington. pic.twitter.com/UrAkSFTQ6U— Sue Jo (@suejo825) July 21, 2017
Dodger Stadium filled with the music of Linkin Park on Thursday in honor of the band’s lead singer Chester Bennington, who died Thursday at 41.
Organist Dieter Ruehle played a moving rendition of the alt-rock band’s 2003 hit “Numb” prior to the Los Angeles Dodgers-Atlanta Braves baseball game after receiving a request from a fan on Twitter.
The video, above, is now going viral:
Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy also honored Bennington by warming up to Linkin Park:
According to the Los Angeles County Coroner, authorities are investigating Bennington’s death as a suicide. No further details are currently available.
If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HELLO to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.
