Talinda Bennington, Chester Bennington’s wife and mother to three of his six children, has released a heartbreaking statement following his tragic death last week.
One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero-their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice. And now he is pain free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love.
Chester was found dead in his Los Angeles County home last Thursday. The LA County Coroner’s office confirmed to HuffPost that the Linkin Park singer died by suicide.
Following news of his death, friends and fellow musicians expressed their grief and shared condolences on social media. Chester’s Linkin Park bandmates also released a touching statement, paying tribute to him.
“Our hearts are broken,” they wrote. “The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.”
“Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled — a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing,” they added, writing directly to Chester. “You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve.”
Linkin Park was in the middle of touring with their latest album at the time of Chester’s death. Last week, LiveNation confirmed the remainder of the One More Light Tour would be canceled.
CONVERSATIONS