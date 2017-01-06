Chipotle Customers Haven’t Forgotten The Chain’s Food Safety Crisis

More than a year has passed since Chipotle Mexican Grill was hit with a series of food safety scares, but the fast-casual chain has yet to bounce back from its problems.

In 2015, Chipotle faced a series of outbreaks of foodborne illnesses, including an E. coli outbreak that spread across nine states, a salmonella outbreak in Minnesota and two separate instances of norovirus. The crisis scared customers away and prompted big changes in the company’s approach to food safety in its restaurants.

But many customers haven’t returned. In response to still-disappointing sales in the company’s most recent quarter, Chipotle executives claimed in a conference call with investors last month that its struggles have more to do with customer-service issues — long lines, messy dining rooms, ingredient shortages — than with lingering concerns over the safety of its food, according to a Washington Post report.

A new HuffPost/YouGov poll complicates that narrative.

The poll, conducted from Dec. 21-22, found that just 36 percent of respondents said they were confident that the food served at Chipotle is safe to eat, while 24 percent of respondents said they were not confident in the food’s safety. Another 40 percent said they were unsure.

The lack of confidence in the safety of Chipotle’s food outpaced the 14 percent of respondents who said they were not confident that the food served in most restaurants is safe to eat.

When respondents were specifically asked if they believed Chipotle was either safer or less safe to eat at than most other restaurants, 21 percent of respondents said they believed eating at Chipotle was less safe.

That number remained consistent even when the sample was narrowed to include just respondents who say they are customers of the chain, 20 percent of whom also agreed that the food at Chipotle is less safe than food at other restaurants.