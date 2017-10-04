Chocolate Trail: 5 Year Reflections

Learnings since the publication

Who knew that the first edition of On the Chocolate Trail (Jewish Lights 2012) would stir such a sweet spot. Initially I understood the chocolate trail to be about chocolate’s spread from the New World to the Old World and then globally. My thinking about the trail then expanded to the far-reaching research and journeys we pursued while tracing the religious sagas of chocolate. Now I travel on an extended book tour/trail presenting about these many chocolate learnings.

It turns out that On the Chocolate Trail serves up something for everyone: those who like chocolate but not history, history but not travel, travel but not religion, religion but not food, or all of that. What’s not to like? Audiences at congregations, food shows, historical associations, museums, and professional conferences around the world hunger for its stories, keeping me on the road several times a month. Just after the book’s publication one colleague stunned me with an invitation to be the scholar-in-residence. Since then, I have often been a weekend “chocolate scholar.” I am introduced as the world’s leading expert on religion and chocolate. Recently, I have been invited to co-curate a traveling museum exhibit about Jews on the chocolate trail for the Herbert and Eileen Bernard Museum at Congregation Emanu-El of New York City. People confess to me about their secret chocolate stashes. I field questions about my favorite chocolate, my weight (since I eat chocolate every day), religious traditions (“May it be eaten with a meat meal according to kosher food rules?”), and even breast milk chocolate (“Can breast milk be mixed into chocolate?”—it cannot).

Treats on the Trail