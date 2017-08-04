Chris Cuomo Gets Into Heated Debate With Kellyanne Conway On Live TV

CNN’s Chris Cuomo and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway got into a heated debate on Thursday evening over the investigation into alleged links between Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign.
During the interview, Cuomo brought up a meeting the president’s elder son, Donald Trump Jr., and his adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, attended with Russian lawyers. Conway responded by criticizing 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
Cuomo wasn’t having it.
“But regardless of who won the election, and how Hillary Clinton handled herself and handled her campaign, it’s all irrelevant to the questions of Russian interference,” Cuomo said.
“That’s not true,” Conway replied.
“Of course they are,” Cuomo shot back.
Conway tried to raise the subject of the election again and Cuomo pointed out he wasn’t talking about that. Then things got really intense.
CONWAY: “This investigation is not about Russian interference, you know that, right? You’re talking ― ”
CUOMO: “I think it is exactly about that, I think one of the reasons that this meeting is so troubling is because what the president had called a ‘hoax’ and a ‘witch hunt’ is now demonstrably not that because Russian people reached out ― not like citizens, not like just good people from Russia ― but a lawyer with very specific contacts reached out to his son, with a solicitation of negative information about his political opponent, and then either duped him or whatever happened in the meeting happened. Shows it’s not a ‘witch hunt’”
Conway accused Cuomo of wanting to “re-litigate” old news and not wanting to cover current stories such as the medal of honor recipients.
“Not true,” Cuomo said. “Not true, it’s not an either or.”
And it only got more heated from there.
