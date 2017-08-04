Chris Cuomo Gets Into Heated Debate With Kellyanne Conway On Live TV

CONWAY: “This investigation is not about Russian interference, you know that, right? You’re talking ― ”

CUOMO: “I think it is exactly about that, I think one of the reasons that this meeting is so troubling is because what the president had called a ‘hoax’ and a ‘witch hunt’ is now demonstrably not that because Russian people reached out ― not like citizens, not like just good people from Russia ― but a lawyer with very specific contacts reached out to his son, with a solicitation of negative information about his political opponent, and then either duped him or whatever happened in the meeting happened. Shows it’s not a ‘witch hunt’”