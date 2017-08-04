MEDIA
Chris Cuomo Gets Into Heated Debate With Kellyanne Conway On Live TV

By Ed Mazza

CNN’s Chris Cuomo and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway got into a heated debate on Thursday evening over the investigation into alleged links between Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign. 

During the interview, Cuomo brought up a meeting the president’s elder son, Donald Trump Jr., and his adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, attended with Russian lawyers. Conway responded by criticizing 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Cuomo wasn’t having it. 

“But regardless of who won the election, and how Hillary Clinton handled herself and handled her campaign, it’s all irrelevant to the questions of Russian interference,” Cuomo said.

“That’s not true,” Conway replied. 

“Of course they are,” Cuomo shot back.

Conway tried to raise the subject of the election again and Cuomo pointed out he wasn’t talking about that. Then things got really intense.

CONWAY: “This investigation is not about Russian interference, you know that, right? You’re talking ― ” 

CUOMO: “I think it is exactly about that, I think one of the reasons that this meeting is so troubling is because what the president had called a ‘hoax’ and a ‘witch hunt’ is now demonstrably not that because Russian people reached out ― not like citizens, not like just good people from Russia ― but a lawyer with very specific contacts reached out to his son, with a solicitation of negative information about his political opponent, and then either duped him or whatever happened in the meeting happened. Shows it’s not a ‘witch hunt’” 

Conway accused Cuomo of wanting to “re-litigate” old news and not wanting to cover current stories such as the medal of honor recipients.

“Not true,” Cuomo said. “Not true, it’s not an either or.”

And it only got more heated from there.

See the full discussion above.   

Who Was Involved?

During the leadup and months after the 2016 election, Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak convened with key officials in Trump's campaign, including Michael Flynn -- who briefly became Trump's national security adviser -- then-Sen. Jeff Sessions, now Trump's attorney general, and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and now a senior adviser. Other campaign advisers also met with Kislyak. None of the meetings were disclosed until after the election.
Mario Tama via Getty Images
What Happened?

It depends on whom you believe. Officials for the Russian government and Trump campaign, who have maintained that nothing inappropriate was discussed during the meetings. But others have questioned the timing of the meetings, suggesting Kislyak was working to get the Trump campaign to soften the GOP platform's plank on Russia and Ukraine, or to discuss the future of U.S. sanctions on Russia if Trump were to become president.
Getty
Why Did It Matter?

The meetings came amid broader reports of Russian meddling into the presidential campaign, part what U.S. intelligence agencies concluded was an effort to benefit Trump. Critics claimed they could serve as evidence of collusion between Russians and the Trump campaign, though such claims have not been proven.
Getty

Flynn was forced to resign after just weeks on the job, citing his repeated mischaracterizations to Trump administration officials about his contacts with foreign officials. Sessions later recused himself from the federal investigation into Russia's election meddling, following questions about a possible conflict of interest. Investigators reached out to Kushner and other Trump aides to question them about the nature of the meetings. Campaign officials have agreed to cooperate, and so far there's been no proof that the meetings were improper.
