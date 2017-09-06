Chris Evans Says What We're All Thinking About Barack Obama

Actor Chris Evans summed up what many Americans were feeling on Tuesday after former President Barack Obama responded to President Donald Trump’s plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, in six months.
Obama tweeted his reaction, which described Trump’s decision as wrong and “contrary to our spirit, and to common sense.”
With one swift response, the “Captain America” actor summed up why the former president’s statement meant so much to so many.
Trump’s decision puts into uncertainty the futures of roughly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, also known as Dreamers.
The president also put the responsibility on Congress to craft a legislative replacement for DACA before the Obama-era rule is eliminated in six months. Republicans and Democrats have disagreed on protections for Dreamers in the past.
CONVERSATIONS