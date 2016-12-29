Just a few days after George Michael died on Christmas Day, Chris Martin delivered a beautiful tribute to the late singer.

Martin and another man identified as Kevin performed Wham!’s hit song “Last Christmas” at a homeless shelter in London on Tuesday.

“A huge thank you to Coldplay’s Chris Martin for dropping by our Crisis at Christmas centres and entertaining our guests!” the shelter wrote in a post on its Facebook page. “Here he is performing a wonderful tribute to George Michael with our very own King of Karaoke - #CrisisXmas guest Kevin!

”One of the main reasons why I love Chris Martin [is] he’s so humble and kind hearted,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “So much respect for Chris, now gone up even further in my estimations.”

A few days before Christmas, Martin was also spotted singing at another homeless shelter in New York City.

The tribute is one that Michael would’ve liked, given his history of charitable acts. After his death, many came forward to reveal the amount of good the singer did ― though he asked to keep most of his contributions anonymous.

George Michael worked anonymously at a homeless shelter I was volunteering at. I've never told anyone, he asked we didn't. That's who he was — EMILYNE MONDO (@EmilyneMondo) December 26, 2016

I wrote in a piece ages ago about a celeb I'd worked with tipping a barmaid £5k because she was a student nurse in debt. Was George Michael. — Sali Hughes (@salihughes) December 26, 2016

A woman on 'Deal Or No Deal' told us she needed £15k for IVF treatment. George Michael secretly phoned the next day and gave her the £15k. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 26, 2016

He kept quiet about it but #georgemichael also set up a Trust which gave grants to work supporting rights of #disabled children and adults. — jenny morris (@jennifermor) December 26, 2016