Just a few days after George Michael died on Christmas Day, Chris Martin delivered a beautiful tribute to the late singer.
Martin and another man identified as Kevin performed Wham!’s hit song “Last Christmas” at a homeless shelter in London on Tuesday.
“A huge thank you to Coldplay’s Chris Martin for dropping by our Crisis at Christmas centres and entertaining our guests!” the shelter wrote in a post on its Facebook page. “Here he is performing a wonderful tribute to George Michael with our very own King of Karaoke - #CrisisXmas guest Kevin!
”One of the main reasons why I love Chris Martin [is] he’s so humble and kind hearted,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “So much respect for Chris, now gone up even further in my estimations.”
A few days before Christmas, Martin was also spotted singing at another homeless shelter in New York City.
The tribute is one that Michael would’ve liked, given his history of charitable acts. After his death, many came forward to reveal the amount of good the singer did ― though he asked to keep most of his contributions anonymous.
