Chris Matthews On Trump's Family: At Least Mussolini Executed His Son-In-Law

MSNBC host Chris Matthews took a comparison too far on Thursday during a segment comparing President Donald Trump to a long line of power-hungry politicians, including Italian strongman Benito Mussolini.

Speaking of nepotism and the at-times baffling amount of power that Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner seems to wield, Matthews remarked, “So the son-in-law — you know, one good thing Mussolini did was execute his son-in-law.”

“I mean, I’m talking about Ciano,” he added, referring to Galeazzo Ciano, whom Mussolini had executed in 1944 after a sham trial found him guilty of treason.

Matthews sought support for the comparison from New York Times columnist Frank Bruni, who appeared on the segment as a guest, but Bruni wasn’t buying.

“I don’t think ... Let’s be careful there,” Bruni said, raising his hand sharply.