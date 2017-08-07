Actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced on Sunday night that they are separating.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” star posted a statement to his Facebook page:

Faris, who currently stars in the CBS comedy “Mom,” shared the statement on her social media pages as well.

Pratt and Faris met in 2007 when they were both cast in the film “Take Me Home Tonight.” They married in 2009 and have a 4-year-old son named Jack.

The family was photographed together in April when Pratt received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Faris honored Pratt during the ceremony, describing him as “tough, resilient, witty and scrappy and the kind of person that can make a really bad situation good.”

Faris and Pratt also spoke candidly about how Jack was born prematurely and had to spend a month in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“My husband stood by me and held me and was my rock and my anchor,” Faris said.

In response, Pratt thanked Faris for her trust and sacrifice.

“You have my heart, my dedication, my trust. Without you, none of this means anything,” Pratt said.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Pratt and Faris with their son Jack at the ceremony honoring Pratt's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Pratt and Faris have been photographed kissing on just about every red carpet they walk on together.