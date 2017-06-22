We Can't Get Enough Of Chrissy Teigen And John Legend's Text Convos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been serving up relationship goals for some time now.

Yes, they’re super talented. And really, really good-looking:

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 14, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

But more than that, their relationship dynamic and banter are pure entertainment. Below, a look back at some of Chrissy and John’s most hilarious text exchanges:

When Chrissy couldn’t find her mouthguard:

When she wrote some dope lyrics for John:

When she had a craving for grilled cheese that just couldn’t wait:

When John supported her through a very trying time:

I AM GOING TO LA AND NOT SHAKE SHACK IS WHAT'S WRONG pic.twitter.com/ZMAyLSEErC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 8, 2015

When she made some bomb mac and cheese:

When she shared this kernel of marriage wisdom:

marriage is all about pretending to be excited pic.twitter.com/AEk3VOOV7Z — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 13, 2015

When they tried to get the internet working again by any means necessary:

life is so hard pic.twitter.com/Elj33tPzrj — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 22, 2014

When she roasted the sh*t out of him:

When she drunk texted him about the broken cable/internet situation:

I am at my most annoying on white wine pic.twitter.com/Sp8yfqhkXV — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2014

When John dropped an undeniable truth:

When their fur baby Puddy wasn’t feeling well:

When Chrissy was all of us: