Chrissy Teigen, what did we do to deserve you?
On Wednesday, the Sports Illustrated model and “Lip Sync Battle” host continued her string of shutdowns aimed at Donald Trump over Twitter, this time by responding to one of his most-repeated lines.
After Trump tweeted at “the failing New York Times,” accusing the paper of publishing “fake news” about him ― what else is new? ― Teigen came back with the perfect retort.
“You are 71 fucking years old. Grow. The f**k. Up.” she wrote.
Thank you, Chrissy. Thank you.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST:
Chrissy Teigen's Style Evolution
CONVERSATIONS