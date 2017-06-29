Chrissy Teigen, what did we do to deserve you?

On Wednesday, the Sports Illustrated model and “Lip Sync Battle” host continued her string of shutdowns aimed at Donald Trump over Twitter, this time by responding to one of his most-repeated lines.

After Trump tweeted at “the failing New York Times,” accusing the paper of publishing “fake news” about him ― what else is new? ― Teigen came back with the perfect retort.

“You are 71 fucking years old. Grow. The f**k. Up.” she wrote.

The failing @nytimes writes false story after false story about me. They don't even call to verify the facts of a story. A Fake News Joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

You are 71 fucking years old. Grow. The fuck. Up. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 28, 2017