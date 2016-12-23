Chrissy Teigen Fires Back At Donald Trump's Inauguration Tweet

Danny Moloshok / Reuters No time for BS.

Chrissy Teigen is correcting Donald Trump’s misleading statements one tweet at a time.

On Thursday, the president-elect fired off an angry tweet at around 9 p.m., seemingly in response to all of the reports of famous artists refusing to play at his Inauguration.

The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

The supermodel quickly pointed out just how desperate Trump’s tweet made him look:

Hi - we are people. You are our president too. I don't want you to be, but u are. Also we ALL know you are dying without the approval, dear https://t.co/NaVU1iDban — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 23, 2016

Teigen wasn’t finished, though.

But have fun with DJ Buttcrack spinning the hot shit and Lil Banana dropping bars at your inauguration https://t.co/NaVU1iDban — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 23, 2016

Mic drop.

Of course, some people immediately came after Teigen for seemingly calling herself an A-list celebrity. The 30-year-old clarified that she was talking about her husband, John Legend, in her tweets:

Would just like to add no, i do not think I am a-list. Was referring to John, as I am not a performer of music. https://t.co/D96an7ZdTn — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 23, 2016

She also reminded her followers that her husband and Trump went to the same school, the University of Pennsylvania.

John went to the same University as the Donald, silly billy. Only difference was John went at the young age of 16 😘 https://t.co/xKXcSavhix — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 23, 2016