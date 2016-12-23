Chrissy Teigen Fires Back At Donald Trump's Inauguration Tweet

Chrissy Teigen is correcting Donald Trump’s misleading statements one tweet at a time.
On Thursday, the president-elect fired off an angry tweet at around 9 p.m., seemingly in response to all of the reports of famous artists refusing to play at his Inauguration.
The supermodel quickly pointed out just how desperate Trump’s tweet made him look:
Teigen wasn’t finished, though.
Mic drop.
Of course, some people immediately came after Teigen for seemingly calling herself an A-list celebrity. The 30-year-old clarified that she was talking about her husband, John Legend, in her tweets:
She also reminded her followers that her husband and Trump went to the same school, the University of Pennsylvania.
