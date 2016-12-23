ENTERTAINMENT

Chrissy Teigen Fires Back At Donald Trump's Inauguration Tweet

He's apparently having a hard time finding A-listers who want to perform.

No time for BS. 

Chrissy Teigen is correcting Donald Trump’s misleading statements one tweet at a time. 

On Thursday, the president-elect fired off an angry tweet at around 9 p.m., seemingly in response to all of the reports of famous artists refusing to play at his Inauguration

The supermodel quickly pointed out just how desperate Trump’s tweet made him look: 

Teigen wasn’t finished, though. 

Mic drop. 

Of course, some people immediately came after Teigen for seemingly calling herself an A-list celebrity. The 30-year-old clarified that she was talking about her husband, John Legend, in her tweets: 

She also reminded her followers that her husband and Trump went to the same school, the University of Pennsylvania. 

