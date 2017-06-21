Chrissy Teigen Is So Over People Questioning Her Uterus

Chrissy Teigen is open about the difficulty of trying to conceive, but some people still don’t get it.

Teigen has been candid about her journey undergoing in vitro fertilization and the emotional toll that process took on her while trying to get pregnant with daughter Luna, now 1 year old. The 31-year-old froze her embryos in hopes of having more kids in the future.

On Tuesday, she jokingly tweeted that those frozen embryos need to pay their rent.

Damn how's my embryo gonna be in debt before it's even born pic.twitter.com/OCU1dDNWJJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 20, 2017

PAY YA RENT, embryo!!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 20, 2017

Some Twitter users were confused, and thought this was a pregnancy announcement.

no....storage as in...a freezer. not my uterus. why would i personally charge it rent lol https://t.co/EyGvHAi1kq — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 20, 2017

Others were just plain rude, asking why Teigen wouldn’t conceive naturally.

Oh wow I didn't know you could do that. Would have saved me a ton of money. https://t.co/V75fZoEaS5 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 21, 2017

Alas, this isn’t the first time she has had to deal with trolls who think it’s OK to question someone dealing with years of fertility struggles.

“I can’t imagine being that nosy, like, ‘When are the kids coming?’ because who knows what somebody’s going through, who knows if somebody’s struggling?” she said about prying inquiries back in 2015 during an episode of “FABLife.” “I would say, honestly, [that] John and I were having trouble. We would have had kids five, six years ago if it had happened, but my gosh, it’s been a process.”

Hi Linda, thanks for asking, you complete witch. I tried for about 9 years. Anything else, let me know! https://t.co/54e9AvIqQ9 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 30, 2017

Never change, Chrissy.