Chrissy Teigen Wore A Casual Version Of JLo's Infamous Grammys Dress

Most things Chrissy Teigen wears become instantly memorable in their own right, but one of her recent outfits took a page right out of another fashion icon’s book.

Teigen, who was in Venice, Italy with John Legend and their daughter Luna, dressed up in a plunging pajama-style coordinates set over the weekend that could pass for the casual pants version of Jennifer Lopez’s infamous 2000 Versace Grammys dress.

J. Vespa via Getty Images Do you see it?

Teigen paired her look from F.R.S. For Restless Sleepers with a head scarf, thick heels and sunglasses, but the colors, the tropical print, the plunging neckline ― there’s no denying the vibe here.

The supermodel also delivered a singing performance in the look. It wasn’t quite the same type of performance you might expect from Lopez, but it was a performance nonetheless. “A star iz born,” she captioned the video.

