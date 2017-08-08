STYLE
08/08/2017 09:32 am ET | Updated 34 minutes ago

Chrissy Teigen Wore A Casual Version Of JLo's Infamous Grammys Dress

This is plunging, colorful vacation outfit goals.

By Jamie Feldman

Most things Chrissy Teigen wears become instantly memorable in their own right, but one of her recent outfits took a page right out of another fashion icon’s book. 

Teigen, who was in Venice, Italy with John Legend and their daughter Luna, dressed up in a plunging pajama-style coordinates set over the weekend that could pass for the casual pants version of Jennifer Lopez’s infamous 2000 Versace Grammys dress

J. Vespa via Getty Images
Do you see it?

Teigen paired her look from F.R.S. For Restless Sleepers with a head scarf, thick heels and sunglasses, but the colors, the tropical print, the plunging neckline ― there’s no denying the vibe here. 

The supermodel also delivered a singing performance in the look. It wasn’t quite the same type of performance you might expect from Lopez, but it was a performance nonetheless. “A star iz born,” she captioned the video. 

While the pants appear to be sold out, the top is still available on Farfetch for a whopping $441, down from $735. We’ll be waiting for tonight to see what Teigen shows up in next. 

Related...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Fashion Celebrity Style Chrissy Teigen Asian Celebrities Street Style
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
Life hacks and juicy stories to get you through the week.
Chrissy Teigen Wore A Casual Version Of JLo's Infamous Grammys Dress

CONVERSATIONS