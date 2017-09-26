Chrissy Teigen Won't Leave John Legend For A Very Chrissy Teigen Reason

In a sweet ― but also very snarky ― new interview with Us Weekly, Teigen says there’s no one she’d rather have by her side through the good times and the bad than Legend.

“I don’t know who else could put up with all the s―t we are constantly dealing with,” the Cravings author admitted. “Kids, friends and work are hard, but John is the easiest part of everything.”

The couple ― who welcomed baby Luna into their lives in 2016 ― celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary earlier this month. Both dedicated Instagram posts to each other, with the “All Of Me” singer sweetly remarking, “I love this woman deeply.”

We’re happy to report there will very likely be more anniversary posts from these two in the future. As Teigen joked to Us Weekly, divorce is not an option: “I told [John] the number one reason we are not getting divorced is because I refuse to see another woman with my baby.”

Fair enough.

Teigen ― who’s been incredibly open about her struggles with in vitro fertilization treatment and postpartum depression ― told the mag the couple looks forward to having another child.