In memory of the late Chester Bennington, Coldplay’s Chris Martin performed a rendition of Linkin Park’s “Crawling” on Tuesday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

“From time to time, we like to do a cover song,” Martin said. “We’re gonna do one right now – I hope it’s OK. It may not sound that great, but it’s meant in good faith. This is for anybody who’s missing somebody, and this is for our whole community of musicians.”

On his first try, Martin abruptly stopped during the first line to take a sip of water. “I know this is probably going to end up on YouTube so I want to do it right,” he said.

On the second attempt, though, Martin’s quiet rendition of the hit song came across quite well. Later, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda called it “beautiful.” Multiple people in attendance later uploaded videos of the performance to YouTube.