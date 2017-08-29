Christian Resistance to Trump Is Growing

As of yet only one pastor has resigned Trump’s evangelical council, and this Tuesday, many evangelical pastors signed the Nashville Statement, which in its fifteen articles condemn the LGBTQ lifestyle as sinful and any Christian who supports the LGBTQ community as “an essential departure from Christian faithfulness and witness.” While it might seem that white, conservative evangelicals are gaining momentum under Trump, there is a growing number of pastors, Christian academics, artists, and leaders who are speaking out against racism, homophobia, transphobia, misogyny, and xenophobia. Just this past Monday, the One Thousand Ministers March for Justice, an interfaith rally, took to the streets of Washington D. C. to oppose “moral corrosion of the country that they think has become increasingly evident under President Trump’s White House.” Below are just a few Twitter profiles of different Christian activists so you find them and follow their messages of love, equality, grace, and inclusion that they are promoting.
Bree Newsome, artist - free black woman - we are more than conquerors through Christ who loves us
Reverend Dr. William Barber, President and senior lecturer of @BRepairers, architect of the Moral Mondays movement in North Carolina, & pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church. #MoralMovement
John Pavlovitz, Pastor of #TheResistance fully committed to equality, diversity, and making room at the table for everyone.
Broderick Greer, Bylines: @TeenVogue @WashingtonPost | Beyoncé | Episcopal priest | @901Theology | black, queer | Currently reading: Only Justice Can Stop a Curse
Kathy Khang, Writer, speaker, coffee drinker. Wife of one. Mother of 3. Jesus follower. retweets≠endorsements.
Laura Everett: Let's all get free. Unabashed urbanist & bicycle evangelist. #HolySpokes book w/ @eerdmansbooks. Exec. of @MassChurches. My opinions/RTs are apocryphal
Nyasha Junior, Academic/Writer on #religion & other not-for-dinner-conversation topics http://www.nyashajunior.com/ (she/her)
Daniel José Camacho, Contributing Opinion Writer @GuardianUS. Blogger @ChristianCent. I write mostly about religion and politics. I believe another world is possible. Sign up below
Nadia Bolz-Weber, taller than average. wearer of heels. probably eating (also founder of House of All Sinners and Saints)
James Martin, SJ: Jesuit priest, editor at large @Americamag, author of 'Jesus: A Pilgrimage' and 'Building a Bridge,' consultor to the Secretariat for Communication.
Rachel Held Evans: Doubt-filled believer, author of Searching for Sunday, A Year of Biblical Womanhood, Faith Unraveled. Wife of @danieljonce.
Diana Butler Bass, Author, dog lover, public theologian. Religion PhD. I talk faith, spirituality & politics even tho mom said not to. Occasional baseball tweet. RT not agreement.
John Fugelsang,#PageSixTV premieres 9/18 Sirius/XM #121 M-F 2-5pm ET on the road http://sexyliberal.com/#shows
The Junia Project, A community of men & women advocating for egalitarian theology and the inclusion of women at all levels of church leadership.
Shane Claiborne, Author, activist, & recovering sinner. Building a new world in the shell of the old one. http://www.shaneclaiborne.com . Facebook:ShaneClaiborne
Jes Kast, Preacher, pastor, and in prayer. Jesus loves me this I know, and Jesus loves you. Currently Reading: Originals by Adam Grant Dr. Chanequa, Author of Too Heavy a Yoke: Black Women and the Burden of Strength | Joyful Revolutionary | Militant Reconciler
Brandi Miller, Staying Woke As I Follow Jesus • Writing and Lifting Stuff • Helping Jesus People Suck Less • Not quite mean enough to be an unfriendly Black hottie
Guthrie Graves-Fitz, fueling religious #resistance | work: @rethink_media | bylines: @NBCNews@washingtonpost @USATODAY | @UnionSeminary grad | create: @resistanceprays subscribe
Laura Jean Truman, MDiv in a tavern | Writing | Queer + Jesus | Losing fundamentalism. Finding the Gospel | Writing about the Bible, the gays, & loving Jesus after fundamentalism
Sojourners, Putting faith into action for social justice. Read http://sojo.net , follow @SojoWomen, @SojoImmigration, @SojoPeace, @SojoPoverty, @SojoCreation
Tyler Burns, Husband, Pastor, @RAANetwork staff, @_PassTheMic host, @thejusticeconfpodcast host, lover of truth and justice.
Sister Helen Prejean, Life-lover, anti-death penalty activist, and spiritual adviser to men and women on death row. Author of Dead Man Walking and The Death of Innocents.
Carol Howard Merritt, Author of Healing Spiritual Wounds (HarperOne). Senior Consultant for Center for Progressive Renewal.
Khristi Adams, Speaker. Author. Advocate for Women & Girls. Minister. Creator @thebecomingconf. PhD student @easternU. Alum @templeuniv@ptseminary. @leadnj Fellow. Dog mom.
Rev.Khader El-Yateem, Candidate for City Council in 43rd District. Lutheran pastor, Arab-American, proud immigrant, and father of four who is running to put people above politics.
