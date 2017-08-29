Christian Resistance to Trump Is Growing

As of yet only one pastor has resigned Trump’s evangelical council, and this Tuesday, many evangelical pastors signed the Nashville Statement, which in its fifteen articles condemn the LGBTQ lifestyle as sinful and any Christian who supports the LGBTQ community as “an essential departure from Christian faithfulness and witness.” While it might seem that white, conservative evangelicals are gaining momentum under Trump, there is a growing number of pastors, Christian academics, artists, and leaders who are speaking out against racism, homophobia, transphobia, misogyny, and xenophobia. Just this past Monday, the One Thousand Ministers March for Justice, an interfaith rally, took to the streets of Washington D. C. to oppose “moral corrosion of the country that they think has become increasingly evident under President Trump’s White House.” Below are just a few Twitter profiles of different Christian activists so you find them and follow their messages of love, equality, grace, and inclusion that they are promoting.

Bree Newsome, artist - free black woman - we are more than conquerors through Christ who loves us

Reverend Dr. William Barber, President and senior lecturer of @BRepairers, architect of the Moral Mondays movement in North Carolina, & pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church. #MoralMovement

John Pavlovitz, Pastor of #TheResistance fully committed to equality, diversity, and making room at the table for everyone.

Broderick Greer, Bylines: @TeenVogue @WashingtonPost | Beyoncé | Episcopal priest | @901Theology | black, queer | Currently reading: Only Justice Can Stop a Curse

Kathy Khang, Writer, speaker, coffee drinker. Wife of one. Mother of 3. Jesus follower. retweets≠endorsements.

Daniel José Camacho, Contributing Opinion Writer @GuardianUS. Blogger @ChristianCent. I write mostly about religion and politics. I believe another world is possible. Sign up below

Nadia Bolz-Weber, taller than average. wearer of heels. probably eating (also founder of House of All Sinners and Saints)

James Martin, SJ: Jesuit priest, editor at large @Americamag, author of 'Jesus: A Pilgrimage' and 'Building a Bridge,' consultor to the Secretariat for Communication​.

Rachel Held Evans: Doubt-filled believer, author of Searching for Sunday, A Year of Biblical Womanhood, Faith Unraveled. Wife of @danieljonce.

Diana Butler Bass, Author, dog lover, public theologian. Religion PhD. I talk faith, spirituality & politics even tho mom said not to. Occasional baseball tweet. RT not agreement.

The Junia Project, A community of men & women advocating for egalitarian theology and the inclusion of women at all levels of church leadership.

Shane Claiborne, Author, activist, & recovering sinner. Building a new world in the shell of the old one. http://www.shaneclaiborne.com . Facebook:ShaneClaiborne

Jes Kast, Preacher, pastor, and in prayer. Jesus loves me this I know, and Jesus loves you. Currently Reading: Originals by Adam Grant Dr. Chanequa, Author of Too Heavy a Yoke: Black Women and the Burden of Strength | Joyful Revolutionary | Militant Reconciler

Brandi Miller, Staying Woke As I Follow Jesus • Writing and Lifting Stuff • Helping Jesus People Suck Less • Not quite mean enough to be an unfriendly Black hottie

Laura Jean Truman, MDiv in a tavern | Writing | Queer + Jesus | Losing fundamentalism. Finding the Gospel | Writing about the Bible, the gays, & loving Jesus after fundamentalism

Sojourners, Putting faith into action for social justice. Read http://sojo.net , follow @SojoWomen, @SojoImmigration, @SojoPeace, @SojoPoverty, @SojoCreation

Sister Helen Prejean, Life-lover, anti-death penalty activist, and spiritual adviser to men and women on death row. Author of Dead Man Walking and The Death of Innocents.

Carol Howard Merritt, Author of Healing Spiritual Wounds (HarperOne). Senior Consultant for Center for Progressive Renewal.