'Walking Dead' Actress Slams Breastfeeding Shamers On Instagram

Christian Serratos has no time for breastfeeding shamers.

On Thursday, the “Walking Dead” actress posted a photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn on Instagram ― along with a pretty pointed caption.

“This is my body and my page. So I will post what I want, when I want. Those who disapprove can suck my left tit,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #workingmom and #chill.

Serratos’ Instagram post was a follow-up to another breastfeeding photo she shared on Wednesday.

While the first breastfeeding photo received many positive responses, some commenters turned negative.

“Yikes!” wrote one. “What a ridiculous post ... Some things are better left private,” added another.

Serratos and her partner, David Boyd, announced the birth of their first child on Mother’s Day.

