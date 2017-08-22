"Christianity Is Doing You No Service " By Rev.Peter E. Bauer

First, this is not a diatribe against the Christian faith. Far from it! This article is more focused on being an effective apologetic for Christianity.

The original followers of Jesus were determined to live a life that would be a visible alternative to the world of Roman Imperialism.

Rome was about domination and empire. John Dominic Crossan has observed:

“Jesus could have told Pilate that Rome’s rule was unjust and God’s rule was just. That would have been true but it would have avoided the issue of whether God’s just rule was to be established by human and/or divine violence. So, beneath the problem of empire is the problem of justice but beneath the problem of justice is the problem of violence.

From all of that, I raise one main question for American Christians-or, better, for Christian Americans. Since the Old Roman Empire crucified our Lord Jesus Christ, how can we be faithful followers in America as the New Roman Empire?” “ ( www.johndominiccrossan.com).

The followers of Jesus were about proclaiming the Kingdom of God.

Today, there are many manifestations of “empire.” Groups of people from the political right and left are clashing with regard to racial justice. Hate speech is becoming more prevalent and unfortunately more normative within various populations.

On a bright Sunday morning, I am standing outside the First Presbyterian Church ( PCUSA ) in Astoria, Oregon. Nestled high up on a hill, I look out and see a big container ship named Clipper glide across Astoria harbor.

I go back inside the church and talk to the Pastor Bill Van Nostran. This morning there is an attendance of about 35 people. The church is a beautiful wood structure 140 years old, with restored stain glass windows, and a big pipe organ. There are even runner pews that pull down from the walls that were once used for overflow attendance. One can imagine sailors and longshoremen once occupying those pews.

Bill tells me, “You know, I talk to people and they say,” You hypocrites!, Christianity is doing you no service.”

Now some may think that this statement is extreme, but then again one wonders where are the Christian voices now about racial justice, problems with community law enforcement, increasing expressions of neo-fascism in the society that do pose serious threats to our democratic system of government.

Fifty years ago, the Church, inclusive of Catholic and mainline Protestant denominations, addressed the Vietnam War, civil rights, the environment. People who were concerned about these issues felt that the Church was supportive of them.

Now, where is the spiritual, psychological, emotional support for the thousands of service members and their families who have been affected by the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq ? How has the Church addressed their Moral Injury? What has the Church done to provide for them “ a Balaam in Gilead “ ? One could argue that the Church has entirely sat out this dance regarding those who have served and suffered fighting in the global war on terrorism.

I believe that the Gospel of Jesus Christ not only transforms individual lives, but it also transforms the world. We need to take this challenge seriously and not be content to allow our faith to be marginalized and trivialized.

Christianity is providing service and witness to our lives and to our world. May we be engaged to love and to serve, to be open to what God has called us to do in Jesus’ name.