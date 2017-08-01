There’s still no official word on when “The Big Bang Theory” will end, but co-creator Chuck Lorre did offer some insight on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, CBS renewed the series for Seasons 11 and 12, totaling a whopping 48 more episodes. But the question remained: Will Season 12 be the last we’ll see of Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco and crew?

During the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Tuesday, Lorre told The Hollywood Reporter, “We never really figured to be at year 11, let alone what’s going to happen after 12. One could easily presume that would be the end of the series but I’m just amazed we’re here.”

Kelly Kahl, CBS Entertainment president, didn’t quite put it that way on Tuesday. Per THR, when asked how long the top-rated comedy would remain on the air, she said, “As long as we can go ― 20 years. I hope to have it as long as we can.”

Michael Yarish/Warner Bros

Earlier this year, series star Mayim Bialik told HuffPost at Build Series that she was excited for another two seasons. “For us, this is job security ... There’s also this sense like, ‘Wow, this is what I’ll be doing for the next two years of my life.’ Actors play different parts all the time and so this feels like a very long-running play ... This is the longest I’ve played dress-up as one person,” she said.

Whatever the future may hold, we do know that the “The Big Bang Theory” will be getting a fresh face. Showrunner Steve Molaro recently left the comedy to head up the “Big Bang” spinoff “Young Sheldon.” In his place for Season 11 will be Steve Holland, a longtime executive producer and writer on the show.