Man Performs Citizen's Arrest After Driver Nearly Slams Into His Car

A Texas man reportedly took the law into his own hands after a suspected drunk driver nearly hit his vehicle during a recent night out with family in Houston.

“I was taking my family to go eat some pizza and we saw him coming towards us and he missed us and I saw the right side of his car gone,” Alejandro Fernandez told KTRK-TV.

The man behind the wheel of the heavily damaged Ford Mustang continued to drive recklessly and was weaving in and out of traffic, Fernandez said.

“There were two [pedestrians] on the corner, and he almost ran over them,” Fernandez told WTOL-TV. “That’s when we decided to turn around and start following him.”

Fernandez said a passenger in his vehicle called 911 while another pulled out a cellphone to record what they were seeing.

“It was crazy,” he told KMOV-TV. “I’ve never seen anybody driving like that.”

The video, which Fernandez uploaded to YouTube on Sunday, shows the Mustang weave across lanes and ignore traffic signals.

“He ran the light, he ran the light,” Fernandez says at one point in the video.

The driver eventually pulled into a parking lot, where Fernandez and a male relative decided to act to prevent the man from getting back on the road.

“Get out of the car,” Fernandez can be heard shouting on the video.

“I just went to the car and he tried to shut it off, so I put it in park,” Fernandez explained to KMOV-TV. “Then I went over to the door and started pulling the guy out. He tried to trip the car back in the gear and that’s why I had to keep on trying to pull him.”

Fernandez and a relative held the man until Houston police arrived on the scene.

Authorities told KTRK-TV the driver, identified as 28-year-old Sirkon Ash, was charged with felony DWI. It’s reportedly the man’s third drunken driving offense.

“One of my best friends died because of a drunk driver, so the entire time I was thinking about that,” Fernandez told KTRK-TV. “I’m glad we stopped him. I’m really glad because I didn’t want any kids or anybody to get hurt.”