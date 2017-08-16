Clay Aiken Apologizes For Defending Trump: ‘I Am A F*****g Dumbass’

Former “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant Clay Aiken backed Hillary Clinton last year, but he also defended Donald Trump against the accusations of racism that dogged his presidential campaign.

TBC... I've always thought he would be a dumpster fire as a president, and I was right about that. I just didn't think he was racist. #wrong https://t.co/6ec0Qm0WxW

Aiken, a Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2014, previously said he liked Trump even though they disagreed about politics. In 2015, Aiken told CNN that he considered Trump to be a friend, but said he’s like “that uncle, who embarrasses the hell out of you sometimes and you still love them, but damn, you wish they’d shut up.”