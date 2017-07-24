Clothing sizes are essentially meaningless, thanks to factors like vanity sizing. It’s impossible to ignore the differences in size and fit from brand to brand, or even between items of the same design.

Katy Hamilton, a fitness-focused Instagrammer in Washington, D.C., recently shared a photo of a common dressing dressing room plight: She tried on two items of clothing with two drastically different fits. But most shockingly, the two pairs of pants in question were the same size and style from the same store.

Hamilton took the photos inside an Express dressing room. In one image, she’s wearing a pair of the brand’s low rise leggings in a size 10 short that she can’t pull up past her thighs. In the other, she has on a different pair of those same pants, in the same size, and they fit just fine.

“Sizing is SUCH bullshit,” she wrote of the disparity, speaking directly into the soul of anyone who has ever tried on any clothing. It’s that universal sense of frustration that led her to share the images with her followers, earning more than 9,100 likes so far.

“If you ever find yourself in a fitting room ready to bust into tears when something doesn’t fit (we’ve all been there, myself included... millions of times... ask my mom), REMEMBER THIS PIC!” she wrote. “There are times I’m a small, times I can’t even muscle into a large, times a 10 falls off my hips [and] times, like this, it doesn’t even get past my thighs.”

A number of women have gone viral for sharing their frustrations with sizing, whether it’s by trying on the same size jeans from different brands ...

...or proving that someone can be a different size in every single store.

The fact that Hamilton was wearing the same style of pants from the same brand pretty much proves once and for all that size is never something that should dictate your shopping experience or your life.

“I was shocked at the discrepancy between sizes and was proud of myself for being able to laugh it off instead of feel frustrated with my body,” she told HuffPost. “It reminded me of times I wasn’t so strong during the same situation at other times in my life, knew there were women out there who could relate, and decided to remind my followers that our worth shouldn’t be tied to a number.”