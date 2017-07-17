Police Say Clown In Pennsylvania Tried To Entice 9-Year-Old With Money

Like a horror movie come to life, Pennsylvania police say they are looking for a “clown” who allegedly offered money to a 9-year-old girl in an effort to persuade her to follow him.

The clown approached the girl on Thursday morning while she was riding her scooter, the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department said on Facebook.

“The victim stated that the clown was behind her,” the police report said. He then “showed her a $20 or $50 bill and motioned for her” to approach him.

The girl ran toward her grandmother’s house while “screaming.” She said the clown ran toward a nearby railroad trestle.

In the report, the police department described the suspect only as a “clown.” The Associated Press, however, identified the suspect as male.