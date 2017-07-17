CRIME
Police Say Clown In Pennsylvania Tried To Entice 9-Year-Old With Money

The young girl said the clown had "red hair parted in the center.” His face and arms were painted white, and he was wearing yellow pants and a polka-dot shirt.

By Dominique Mosbergen
Pennsylvania police say they are looking for a clown who allegedly tried to get a 9-year-old girl to follow him by offering her money.

The clown approached the girl on Thursday morning while she was riding her scooter, the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department said on Facebook.

“The victim stated that the clown was behind her,” the police report said. He then “showed her a $20 or $50 bill and motioned for her” to approach him.

The girl ran toward her grandmother’s house while “screaming.” She said the clown ran toward a nearby railroad trestle.

In the report, the police department described the suspect only as a “clown.” The Associated Press, however, identified the suspect as male

The girl described the clown as “thin, 6 feet tall, with red hair parted in the center.” She said he was wearing yellow pants and a red-and-blue polka-dot shirt, and that his face and arms were painted white.

