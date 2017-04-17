Behold, The Most Coachella Outfits At Coachella

If your social media feed was miraculously free of music festival snaps this weekend, we feel it is our duty to inform you that Coachella kicked off in Indio, California on Friday.
Fashion at the annual crop top-tastic gathering has become more of a parody of itself with every passing year. The desert festival featured a slew of major performances, but our feeds are populated mostly by a sea of bikini tops and fishtail braids.
This year, we learned that flower crowns still have a place in the hearts of street style hopefuls, along with coordinating sets, teeny-tiny shorts and SO. MUCH. GLITTER.
Check out our picks for the most Coachella outfits at Coachella below.
-
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Space cowgirl, reporting for duty.
-
Matt Cowan via Getty Images
The coordinating set trend isn't going anywhere, apparently.
-
Matt Cowan via Getty Images
What, you don't wear boots with your bathing suits?
-
Christian Vierig via Getty Images
The teeny, tiny shorts brigade.
-
Matt Cowan via Getty Images
This look is a trip.
-
Katie Stratton via Getty Images
They've got the whole world, on their heads.
-
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
And you thought flower crowns were over.
-
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
It's so hot at Coachella this woman's outfit went up in flames.
-
Matt Cowan via Getty Images
All of the things at once.
-
Christian Vierig via Getty Images
Yellow *is* in for spring.
-
Katie Stratton via Getty Images
Lip service.
-
Katie Stratton via Getty Images
If it's not see-through, it's not Coachella.
-
Matt Cowan via Getty Images
GLITTTEERRRRRRRRRR!
-
Katie Stratton via Getty Images
Nickelodeon's graphics team from the '90s lent these two their looks.
-
Christian Vierig via Getty Images
This is the epitome of Coachella fashon right here, folks.
-
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Wigging out.
-
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Red overalls do make the best selfies, don't they?
-
Rich Polk via Getty Images
Cut offs, florals and and crop tops: It's a Coachella trifecta.
-
Katie Stratton via Getty Images
Eye see a lot happening here.
-
Katie Stratton via Getty Images
Very on theme, boys.
