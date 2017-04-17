Behold, The Most Coachella Outfits At Coachella

If your social media feed was miraculously free of music festival snaps this weekend, we feel it is our duty to inform you that Coachella kicked off in Indio, California on Friday.

Fashion at the annual crop top-tastic gathering has become more of a parody of itself with every passing year. The desert festival featured a slew of major performances , but our feeds are populated mostly by a sea of bikini tops and fishtail braids.

This year, we learned that flower crowns still have a place in the hearts of street style hopefuls, along with coordinating sets, teeny-tiny shorts and SO. MUCH. GLITTER.

Check out our picks for the most Coachella outfits at Coachella below.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Space cowgirl, reporting for duty.

Matt Cowan via Getty Images The coordinating set trend isn't going anywhere, apparently.

Matt Cowan via Getty Images What, you don't wear boots with your bathing suits?

Christian Vierig via Getty Images The teeny, tiny shorts brigade.

Matt Cowan via Getty Images This look is a trip.

Katie Stratton via Getty Images They've got the whole world, on their heads.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images And you thought flower crowns were over.

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images It's so hot at Coachella this woman's outfit went up in flames.

Matt Cowan via Getty Images All of the things at once.

Christian Vierig via Getty Images Yellow *is* in for spring.

Katie Stratton via Getty Images Lip service.

Katie Stratton via Getty Images If it's not see-through, it's not Coachella.

Matt Cowan via Getty Images GLITTTEERRRRRRRRRR!

Katie Stratton via Getty Images Nickelodeon's graphics team from the '90s lent these two their looks.

Christian Vierig via Getty Images This is the epitome of Coachella fashon right here, folks.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Wigging out.

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images Red overalls do make the best selfies, don't they?

Rich Polk via Getty Images Cut offs, florals and and crop tops: It's a Coachella trifecta.

Katie Stratton via Getty Images Eye see a lot happening here.