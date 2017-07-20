It seems like there’s a new coffee drink unleashed on the world every day. Most of the ones from the big chains taste like they contain more sugar than coffee, and the latest wave of frappuccinos got us thinking: we could be getting a whole lot more creative with our coffee drinks at home.

Whether you like your coffee ice cold or piping hot, there’s more than a few ways to turn that everyday cup of joe into something to get really excited about. We know, we know, any old cup of coffee is exciting for a real coffee lover, but we’re talking “make-you-say-ooooh” exciting.