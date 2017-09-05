Colin Trevorrow No Longer Directing 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

Colin Trevorrow is no longer directing “Star Wars: Episode IX,” according to Disney and Lucasfilm.

A statement released Tuesday at StarWars.com said that the “Jurassic World” director will not be involved in the final chapter of the “Star Wars” saga:

Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX. Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon.

Neither Disney nor Lucasfilm has publicly suggested a possible replacement director.

Phil McCarten / Reuters Colin Trevorrow indicated in July that he was not facing any "internal conflicts" in making "Star Wars: Episode IX."

Trevorrow was confirmed as the Episode IX director in August 2015, according to Deadline.com. At the time, he described it as “not a job or an assignment,” but “a seat at a campfire, surrounded by an extraordinary group of storytellers, filmmakers, artists and craftspeople.”

In July, Trevorrow discussed the removal of Miller and Lord with the Hollywood Reporter and stressed that, for him, things were going swimmingly with Disney and Lucasfilm.

“I’ve been fortunate enough in all the films that I’ve made so far that we haven’t had internal conflicts, as far as the movie that we were making,” he said. “That’s not a situation I’m involved in.”